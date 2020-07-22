Covid19 update: Skin Care Products Market Continuous Excellent Growth | Maybelline, Chanel, Estee Lauder, Clarins

Skin Care Products Market application of the product or services in different fields, major market holders, regional analysis, and the market’s financial condition by taking into consideration various factors such supply chain, demand, size, manufacture analysis, forecast trends, share, production, sales, growth of Skin Care Products Market. The other players in the market are, Johnson & Johnson, Avon Products Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Procter & Gamble, Revlon Incorporation, Gillette, Pantene, Nivea, Neutrogena, Head & Shoulders, Clinique, Garnier, Maybelline, Chanel, Estee Lauder, Clarins, Lancome, Schwarzkopf, Mac, Palmolive, L’occitane, Sulwhasoo, The Body Shop and many more.

The Global Skin Care Products Market is expected to reach USD 20.3.64 billion by 2025, from USD 143.52 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Skin care products are the products used for skin nourishment or for the protection. Skin care products include the face cream like skin brightening, anti-ageing and sun protection. The body lotion includes the mass body care and premium body care products. The demand for the these product are increasing around the globe due to awareness regarding beauty, increasing disposable income in developing countries and various other factor driving it. According to cosmetic business report the personal care sales reached to USD 23.68 billion in 2017 from USD 21.74 billion in 2016, counting increase sales in Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Macedonia and Georgia countries. The above factor shows that the demands for personal care products are increasing which will drive the demand for skin care products.

Market Drivers:

Demand for naturals products

Increase in disposable income

Growth of E-commerce trading or online shopping

Market Restraint:

Stringent government regulations

Pseudo products

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

