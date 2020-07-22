Comprehensive Analysis Report of Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2020-2027

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market was valued at USD 163 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 278.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.8%.
Testing, Inspection, and certification (TIC) stamps of different products and Services are essential in order to ensure safety and quality to improve marketability. These services are helpful in developing trusts among customers. Rapid industrialization and urbanization expected to grow the market in near future.
Increase in demand for testing services to ensure effective interoperability of connected devices and networks is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth. Furthermore, rise in advancements in networking and communication technologies will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in TIC services growth opportunities for small and medium sized businesses will propel the market growth. In addition to that, rapid globalization will drive the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth.
However, diverse standards and regulation in various countries are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as SGS GROUP, BUREAU VERITAS, INTERTEK, DEKRA SE, EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC, TÜV SÜD, DNV GL, TÜV RHEINLAND, APPLUS+, ALS LIMITED, and TÜV NORD GROUP
Market Taxonomy
By Service Type
- Inspection
- Testing
- Certification
By System Type
- In-House
- Outsourced
By End Use Industry
- Chemicals
- Agriculture and Food
- Medical and Life Sciences
- Oil & Gas and Petroleum
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
