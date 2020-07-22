Comprehensive Analysis Report of Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2020-2027

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market was valued at USD 163 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 278.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.8%.

Testing, Inspection, and certification (TIC) stamps of different products and Services are essential in order to ensure safety and quality to improve marketability. These services are helpful in developing trusts among customers. Rapid industrialization and urbanization expected to grow the market in near future.

Increase in demand for testing services to ensure effective interoperability of connected devices and networks is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth. Furthermore, rise in advancements in networking and communication technologies will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in TIC services growth opportunities for small and medium sized businesses will propel the market growth. In addition to that, rapid globalization will drive the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth.

However, diverse standards and regulation in various countries are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as SGS GROUP, BUREAU VERITAS, INTERTEK, DEKRA SE, EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC, TÜV SÜD, DNV GL, TÜV RHEINLAND, APPLUS+, ALS LIMITED, and TÜV NORD GROUP

Market Taxonomy

By Service Type

Inspection

Testing

Certification

By System Type

In-House

Outsourced

By End Use Industry

Chemicals

Agriculture and Food

Medical and Life Sciences

Oil & Gas and Petroleum

Consumer Goods and Retail

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

