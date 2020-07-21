Video Surveillance and VaaS Market Outlook 2020 | Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Forecast Report by 2027

Video surveillance and VaaS system monitors activities, behaviors, or other changing information by using electronic equipments. This system is offered with cloud technology and video surveillance devices along with use of multi-mega pixel HD cameras and vast amounts of video surveillance data being generated.

Rise in number of terrorist attacks and overall security concerns across the globe is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global video surveillance and VaaS market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of advanced surveillance vy various industries will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in awareness about the benefits of optimum IP surveillance system such as enhanced system health management, improved video content analysis, and easy video information retrieval are expected to propel the market growth.

However, data privacy and safety is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global video surveillance and VaaS market growth. Also, lack of technology awareness will affect the market growth.

Market key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Axis Communications AB, Ivideon, Duranc, Cloudastructure Inc., ADT Security Services, Honeywell Security Group, Genetec Inc., Cameramanager, and Brivo.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Analog

IP-Based

By Component

Software

Hardware

Service

By Application

Industrial

Institutional

Military & Defense

Residential

Infrastructure

Commercial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia pacific

Middle East & Africa

