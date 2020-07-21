“Network Security Sandbox Market to growing at a CAGR of 52.5% from 2020 to 2025. The integration of information technology with the Internet of Things (IoT) has paved the way for the breaches of cyber security”

The Network Security Sandbox Market is forecast to reach $42.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 52.5% from 2020 to 2025. The integration of information technology with the Internet of Things (IoT) has paved the way for the breaches of cyber security. The absence of the necessary identity and access management provision in the IoT technology makes most business organizations vulnerable to malware attack. Additionally, the implementation of the new and innovative technology for intrusion prevention became a part and parcel for business organizations to secure confidential information from breach of data protection. The introduction of innovative technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, which allows for seamless convergence between the software, hardware platform and the user, is energizing the potential for growth in the industry. Such features subsequently affect the dynamics of the market and speed up the growth momentum to reach its optimal level.

The emergence of cognitive computing also has a major effect on the development of advanced anti-malware technologies and solution for encrypted endpoints. In addition to artificial intelligence and probabilistic logic, the expanded use of automated reasoning, big data, and machine learning technology has paved the way for fast detection and analysis of malicious viruses with utmost efficiency. Symantec announced a range of new developments in its cloud security framework in February 2017, including new vulnerability detection tool, speeding up on-site application policy delivery, web workload protection for AWS and Microsoft Azure, and application-based Web Application Firewall for AWS. Since 2010 the major corporations have seen many mergers and acquisitions to imbibe this underlying technical infrastructure into the organization.

By Type- Segment Analysis

During the forecast period the Integrated Solution segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49.5%. The widespread implementation of cloud technologies has fuelled the demand among the business entities for an integrated network protection solution. The integration of cloud technology and anti-malware application gateways with technologies such as machine learning, vulnerability detection and analysis of network activity creates proactive network security solutions. The reason behind the high rate of growth is the increased need to secure IT infrastructure from advanced cyber-attacks, such as zero-day attacks, ransomware, and malware. Virtual server creation and cloud technologies have increased the need to integrate a unified network security solution into a business organization. Demand for an expanded and interoperable network security architecture is driving market growth for the integrated network security solution.

By Application – Segment Analysis

The Retail Segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 51.3%% during the forecast period. Retail sectors provide various outlets for marketing consumer goods and services to consumers. This vertical is one of the top cost-conscious sectors and is the most targeted vertical for cyber-attacks due to the possible payouts and large number of monetary transactions through VISA, master card, and credit cards. The humongous amount of personal information about customers makes the retail sector the most enticing target for the hackers. Consequently, this drives development in the retail sector’s adoption of intrusion prevention program. Speeding up technology also provides retailers with the highest possible usability of digital interaction directly to the shops.

By Geography – Segment Analysis

North America currently dominates the global network security sandbox market. And due to increasing GDP and rapid growth of the financial and retail sectors it is expected to remain the largest market. In addition, regional growth is high in industries that use advanced threat detection technologies to protect sensitive external information. Due to the availability of advanced IT infrastructure and advanced threat detection technology for the protection of sensitive information between different industries in this area. There is a strong emphasis on developments obtained from research and development (R&D) and security technology in the developed economies of the US and Canada.

Drivers – Network Security Sandbox Market

Need to secure corporate networks against advanced malware and security breaches

Increasing concerns among multiple organizations about advanced persistent threats, cyber threats and information security breaches are key factors expected to drive growth in the global network security sandbox market. Increasing network security sandbox inclusion in the security system from security platform vendors is expected to fuel growth in the global network protection sandbox market. Sandboxing capabilities have been included in a vast variety of threat detection software vendors as an improvement in established product such as unified threat management, next-generation firewall, and web-secure gateway is expected to help target market development. Growing network traffic due to huge digitalization among multiple industries, due to advances in sandboxes such as incident response, forensics and malware analysis, is expected to be another factor in proliferating growth of the global network security sandbox market.

Increased sophistications in attacking techniques

Enterprises use various advanced security techniques and procedures to provide IT infrastructure with a more resilient protection, and secure applications and business-sensitive information. Cyber criminals, on the other hand, are also developing advanced techniques for accessing the organizational properties. They use multivector and multi-stage attack techniques to target organization’s networks. Hacking may be used for malicious reasons to disrupt the business applications of others, as well as a way to achieve any financial benefit. The hacker teams of today are very involved with the use of sophisticated hacker methods, which are hard to detect for a long time. The increased level of sophisticated attacks would necessitate advanced safety solutions to push sandboxing market.

Challenges – Network Security Sandbox Market

Sandbox-evading Malware

Sandboxing technology is widely used to detect and avoid malware and hackers are looking for ways to teach their malware to stay inactive in the sandbox. In this way, sandbox evading malware will circumvent defenses and execute malicious code without current cybersecurity solutions detecting them. As sandboxing becomes increasingly popular as a method of malware detection and prevention, cybercriminals will come up with new ways of evading this technology. There are new strains of malware, that can recognize when they are inside a sandbox. These infections with malware don’t run their malicious code until they are outside the sandbox.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Network Security Sandbox Market. Network Security Sandbox Marketis expected to be dominated by major companies such as Cisco System Inc, Fireeye, Inc, Fortinet, Inc, Mcafee Inc, Lastline Inc, Palo Alto Networks, Trend Micro, Forcepoint, Juniper Networks, Inc, Symantec Corporation, Sonicwall.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In March 2020, Airtel partners with Cisco to introduce India’s First Integrated Ethernet Over Fiber Network to help more people connect to the Internet and do more.

In May 2019, Palo Alto Networks has launched Prisma, a new cloud protection platform designed to help its clients lead digital life in a more secure way.

In February 2017, Sophos acquired Invincea, which allowed Sophos to integrate Invincea’s security endpoint portfolio, capable of detecting and preventing unknown malware and sophisticated attacks through its proprietary deep learning neural network algorithms.

Key Takeaways

The Integrated Solutions segment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 49.5 per cent over the forecast period. The widespread deployment of cloud technology has intensified the need for an integrated network security solution among the business entities.

The Retail Segment is projected to rise over the forecast period at a higher CAGR of 51.3%. Retail sectors provide customers with diverse marketing channels for branded products and services.

Currently North America dominates the global sandbox security network market. And it’s expected to remain the largest market due to increasing GDP and rapid growth in the financial and retail sectors. In addition, regional growth is strong in industries that use advanced technologies for threat detection to protect sensitive external information.

Companies use various advanced security techniques and procedures to provide a more robust defense for IT infrastructure, and protected applications and business-sensitive information. On the other hand, cyber criminals are also developing sophisticated strategies to access the organizational assets. They use multi-stage attack techniques to target networks of organizations.

While sandboxing is becoming increasingly common as a tool for detecting and preventing malware, cyber criminals may come up with new ways to circumvent this technology. There are different malware strains that can identify when inside a sandbox. Such malware infections don’t execute their malicious code until they are outside the sandbox.

About IndustryARC :

IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: (+91) 40-485-49062