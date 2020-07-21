Global Retail Automation Market Size, Latest Trends, Future Scope, Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027

Global Retail Automation Market was valued at USD 12.58 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 27.48 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 10.75%.

Retail automation is usage of technology in retail business in order to retail location and helps in exchanging the service or product with the public. Retail automation mainly comprises service providers, online providers, and grocery stores. Service kiosks, self-checkout, vending machines, and many more are the examples of retail automation which helps in increase in efficiency and reducing labor.

Economic growth of country is dependent on purchasing or buying power of the consumers which need to rise in engagement of consumers in purchasing goods has compelled the retail automation industry to automate its operational processes significantly. Furthermore, automation can reshape retail industry and offer broader value chain opportunities for market key players are driving factors which are expected to boost the global retail automation market growth. Moreover, research and development activities to enhance the virtual marketing scope will have the positive impact on market growth.

However, lack of knowledge about terminal operability is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global retail automation market. Also, high level of dependency on the internet and electricity will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Zebra Technologies Corp., Pricer, Posiflex Technology Inc, NCR Corp., Datalogic S.P.A, First Data Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell Scanning & Mobility, and Wincor Nixdorf AG.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Point-Of-Sale

Camera

Barcode and RFID

Others

By Implementation

On-Warehouse

On-Store Premise

By End User

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Single-Item Stores

Petrol Pumps/Fuel Stations

Health & Retail Pharmacy

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia pacific

Middle East & Africa

