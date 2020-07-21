Global Immunity Boosting Packaged Foods Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast 2025

Global immunity boosting packaged foods market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of COVID-19, reaching around 200 countries around the globe. To fight against this global pandemic, currently, there is a growing need for immunity boosting food products. Additionally, increasing consciousness towards health & fitness is one of the key factors behind the growth of this market. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population, which has comparatively weak immune system, is acting as a major growth driver for immunity boosting packaged foods market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes are also some of the factors propelling the growth of this market across the globe.

The changing lifestyle pattern, stress and other unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking, drinking, etc., are further fueling the demand for immunity boosting packaged foods. Moroeverr, advent of online shopping channels, selling variety of these products, is also supporting the growth of this market. With growth in food & beverages industry, the global immunity boosting packaged foods market is expected to witness rapid growth until 2025.

The global immunity boosting packaged foods market is categorized based on product category, distribution channel and region. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online channels. The offline segment is further segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores and others. Currently, the market is being dominated by offline segment owing to the increasing sales of immunity boosting packaged foods at supermarkets & hypermarkets. However, the online segment is witnessing rapid growth and is expected to dominate the market until 2025 owing to the social distancing measures being taken in various countries and increasing preference of consumers towards online shopping.

Based on region, North America is currently dominating the global immunity boosting packaged foods market owing to the high disposable income of the population in the region. Additionally, the region also houses a comparatively large health conscious population, which is a major growth driver for this market. However, Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to undergo rapid growth during the forecast period owing to high demand for immunity boosting packaged foods post COVID-19 outbreak.

Major players operating in the global immunity boosting packaged foods market include Diamond Foods, LLC., Pinnacle Foods Corp., Nestle S.A., Danone SA, Blue Diamond Growers, Associated British Foods Plc, Dole Food Company, Inc., Fonterra group Cooperative Limited , Hines Nut Company and Olam International, among others. The companies are focusing on launching new products with more natural ingredients. The players are also expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for immunity boosting packaged foods.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of global immunity boosting packaged foods market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global immunity boosting packaged foods market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

to classify and forecast global immunity boosting packaged foods market based on product category, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global immunity boosting packaged foods market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global immunity boosting packaged foods market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global immunity boosting packaged foods market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global immunity boosting packaged foods market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global immunity boosting packaged foods market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global immunity boosting packaged foods market.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the immunity boosting packaged food manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of global immunity boosting packaged foods market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

Immunity boosting packaged foods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to immunity boosting packaged foods

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as immunity boosting packaged food manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global immunity boosting packaged foods market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Immunity Boosting Packaged Foods Market, By Product Category: Food Seeds Dry Fruits Instant Food Others Beverages Juice Tea Coffee Probiotic Shots Others Syrup Soup Others Supplements Powder Capsules Global Immunity Boosting Packaged Foods Market, By Distribution Channel: Online Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Others Global Immunity Boosting Packaged Foods Market, By Region: North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South America Brazil Argentina Colombia



