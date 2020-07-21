Global Digital Remittance Market Overview 2020 | Size, Latest Trends and Forecast by 2027 with Key Players

Global Digital Remittance Market was valued at USD 60.73 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 75.87 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 2.39%.

Digital remittance is the powerful monitory solution that can have the potential to cause positive development on the local and global economy. An ample of number of economic situations is handled through banking which provide connectivity, identity, and also contain literacy solutions. Digital remittance mainly developed by private and public sectors with government support.

Increase in need for secure, safer as well as quicker cross border monetary transactions is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global digital remittance market growth. Furthermore, increase in necessity of digital remittance in order to receive payments from customers will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in penetration of smartphones coupled with rising number of digital-savvy customers opting for the digital remittances will fuel the market growth during this forecast Period.

However, lack of awareness and guidance is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global digital remittance market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Mobetize Corp., MoneyGram, Ripple, TransferWise, WorldRemit, Azimo, Currency Cloud, peerTransfer, Regalii, and Remitly.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Inward Remittance

Outward Remittance

By Remittance Channel

Online Inward Remittances

Money Transfer Operators

Banks

Others

By End User

Migrant Labor Workforce

Individual/Personal

Businesses

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia pacific

Middle East & Africa

