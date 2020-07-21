Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutics Boost the Growth of Industry 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutics Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease therapeutics market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease therapeutics. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease therapeutics market during the period.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructive airflow from the lungs. COPD is caused by prolonged exposure to polluted or irritating gases and particulate matter. COPD can result in severe heart disease, lung cancer, and other disorders. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are two common conditions that contribute to COPD. Emphysema can be caused by longer exposure to cigarette smoke and other irritating gases and particulate matter. Chronic bronchitis is an inflammation of the lining of the bronchial tubes, which carry air to and from the air sacs (alveoli) of the lungs. Some of the common symptoms of COPD include increased shortness of breath, frequent coughing (with and without mucus), increased breathlessness, wheezing and tightness in the chest. COPD is not curable yet, but with proper management, a person can achieve good symptom control and quality of life.

The Most Prominent Factor Affecting the Growth of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutics Market

The most prominent factor affecting the growth of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease therapeutics market is a persistent rise in the number of COPD cases globally. WHO report states the prevalence of 251 million cases of COPD globally in 2016, and it is estimated that 3.17 million deaths were caused by the disease in 2015, which is 5% of all deaths globally in the year. Another factor supporting the growth of the market is changing life habits, increasing the number of tobacco smokers, and prolong exposure to polluted air environments are responsible for raising the number of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients. However, lack of knowledge and awareness regarding COPD indication and symptoms, lack of precision in the diagnosis of the disease are some major drawbacks contributing to the slow growth of the market. On the other hand, strong pipeline drugs and rising government initiatives will provide better opportunities for the COPD market.

North America Dominates the Market and Continue to Stay On Top in the Forecast Year

Geographically, North America dominates the market and continue to stay on top in the forecast year. An increasing number of tobacco smokers, advanced diagnosis facilities, and raising awareness among people are some factors affecting the growth of this region. The market in Europe for COPD will grow with a healthy rate in the near future owing to heavy spending on R&D and the introduction of new products into the market. Asia-Pacific region will grow with a lucrative rate in the forecast period, increasing the prevalence of COPD, increasing air pollution level, and growing pharmaceutical industries will aid the growth of the market.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The report on global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease therapeutics market covers segments such as drug class, and distribution channel. On the basis of drug class, the sub-markets include bronchodilators, combination, phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitors, mucokinetics, corticosteroids, and other drug class. On the basis of distribution channel, the sub-markets include online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Pfizer Inc., Adamis Laboratories, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

