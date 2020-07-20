Sunburn Treatment Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR forecast by 2026

sunburn treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Sunburn is a type of irritation and skin burning resulting from the over exposure to sun or ultraviolet light. Regular exposure to sun or ultraviolet light increases the risk of having wrinkles, dark spots and skin cancer. Sign and symptoms include redness, painful or itchy skin.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global sunburn treatment market are Novartis AG, Boiron USA, dermalogica, Edgewell Personal Care, WELMEDIX LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Unilever, ELCA Cosmetics Pvt Ltd, Solar Recover & Zausner LLC, Clinique Laboratories, llc, Water-Jel Technologies, Patanjali Ayurved, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, L’Oréal International among others.

Segmentation: Global Sunburn Treatment Market

By Mechanism of Action (NSAIDs, Corticosteroid, Moisturizer and Others)

(NSAIDs, Corticosteroid, Moisturizer and Others) By Drugs (Lidocaine, Naproxen, Hydrocortisone, Aloevera and Others)

(Lidocaine, Naproxen, Hydrocortisone, Aloevera and Others) By Treatment (Medication, Topical Therapy and Home Remedies), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Others)

(Medication, Topical Therapy and Home Remedies), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Others) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy)

(Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy) By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others)

Competitive Analysis: Global Sunburn Treatment Market

Global sunburn treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sunburn treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Adverse effects of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation caused by global warming has fueled the market growth

Impact of depleting stratospheric ozone has been linked to the prevalence of sunburn and melanoma skin cancer which is driving the market growth

All age groups people are quite vulnerable to the harmful exposure of UV radiation which acts as a major factor in driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Availability of several natural alternative products is restraining the market growth

Predominant demand for sunscreen and sun protection products also acts as a factor restricting this market growth

Lack of knowledge amongst huge population in developing countries regarding sunburn is acting as a restricting factor for the market growth

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global sunburn treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

