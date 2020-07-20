Sports Betting Systems – How to Win Big

If you’re looking for a sports betting system, you’ve come to the right place. Luckily for you, you’ve stumbled across potentially the best sports betting system available on the Internet.

How many other betting systems can claim, and prove a 97% win rate for basketball and baseball betting, over several years?

The sports betting system we’re going to review today is called “Sports Betting Champ”, and is produced by John Morrison who has a PhD doctorate in statistics – so you know this guy knows his stuff. Over the 2003 and 2008 seasons, John placed 521 bets on baseball and basketball games, winning a total of 506 of those bets. That’s a 97% win-rate, sustained over 5 seasons, which is astounding.

John’s sports betting system comes in three parts. Firstly Sports betting, there’s the NBA basketball betting system, in which John goes into lots of detail covering how to best follow the leagues over the season, how to pick games to bet on, how to pick the right bets for that game to maximise your chances of winning, how to decide which sportsbooks to use to actually place the bets, and a whole host of other little tips and techniques to help you win.

The second part of the guide is the MLB baseball betting system, which is similar to the basketball guide, but tailored towards baseball. Again, John teaches you where to do your research, what factors to look out for and how to pick the best games to bet on, and the best bets to make. Knowing where to look for information to help you decide where to place your money is absolutely vital to success, and this is something John pays a lot of attention to.

Successful sports betting isn’t just about winning lots of bets, it’s about making smart, good value bets as John will teach you.

Good value bets are those which give you as good Sports betting

Better odds than you have predicted by using his system. For example, if you think that one team is 3:1 to beat another team, there’s no point placing a bet which only gives you worse odds. Instead, go for the bet which offers better odds so your payout matches your perceived risk.

There is a downside to the guide though, but it’s not a huge one. The last section in Johns sports betting system is the NFL football betting section, and although John’s win-rate for NFL betting isn’t as high as the incredible 97% he achieves with NBA and MLB, a 60%+ win-rate is still very respectable. More importantly, it’s profitable when you follow his specific system for picking good value bets.

Football is a much more complex game than basketball and baseball, hence the less stable win-rate. It’s harder to correctly pick a winner, and harder to correctly pick a successful bet. However, the “Sports Betting Champ” does contain some good strategies for doing so. That said, if you’re not already into football betting, I’d recommend you don’t invest too much money into it based on this part of the guide.

All in all, the “Sports Betting Champ” system makes sports betting accessible for everyone. John has simplified his years of training in statistics and probability down to a few common sense, step by step rules for picking winners. Stick to the baseball and basketball systems, and you don’t need to worry about the complex mathematical background to the system – you just need to place the bets, collect the money, and send John a great big thank you card if you achieve the 97% win-rate that he did.

Website: https://sbo-th.bet/