Spinal Implants Market Share, Business Overview, Trend Analytics and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The factors that are expected to favor the expansion of the global spinal implants market are the growing prevalence of spinal ailments, availability of cost-effective spinal devices, rising demand for minimally invasive spine surgeries, etc. However, some of the restraints such as stringent regulations for obtaining approval, lack of easy reimbursements in developing countries, high procedural costs, etc. are prognosticated to hold the market growth over 2023.

As per the recently published analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Spinal Implants Market Share is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. Spinal implants are extensively used for the treatment of commonly prevailing disorders such as joint issues, spinal stenosis, slip disk, etc. The rising patient pool owing to growing geriatric population, obesity, etc. are likely to catapult the expansion of the spinal implants market in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Analysis:

Influential players to impact the spinal implants market are Depuy Synthes Inc. (Johnson & Johnson) (U.S.), Medtronic, plc (Ireland), NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Orthofix International N.V. (Netherlands), K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Globus Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Amedica Corporation (U.S.), Exactech Inc. (U.S.), RTI Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), LDR Holding Corporation (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences (U.S.), Quandary Medical LLC (U.S.), AESCULAP (U.S.), Premia Spine (Israel), Ascendx Spine (U.S.), A-Spine (Taiwan), Alliance Spine (U.S.), Apollo Spine (U.S.), Accel Spine (U.S.), Back 2 Basics Spine (Canada), SI-BONE (U.S.), Centinel Spine (U.S.), Life Spine (U.S.), Captiva Spine Inc. (U.S.), NLT Spine (U.S.), Paradigm Spine LLC (U.S.), SpineGuard (France), Spine Frontier (U.S.), Spineart Geneva SA (Switzerland), Reliance Medical Systems (U.S.), Precision Spine (U.S.), Spinal Solutions Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Segmentation:

With the focus on a detailed analysis of the spinal implants market, MRFR segmented it by product, procedure, and material.

By product , the global spinal implants market has been segmented into spinal fusion devices, non-fusion devices/motion preservation devices, Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) treatment devices, spinal bone stimulators, spine biologics, and others.

By procedure, the global spinal implants market has been segmented into open surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS), and others.

, the global spinal implants market has been segmented into open surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS), and others. By material, the spinal implants market has been segmented into titanium, titanium alloy, stainless steel, plastic, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global spinal implants market, by region, has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas is likely to hold its pole position towards the end of the forecast period. The factors favoring the expansion of the spinal implants market in the region are technological developments, integration of nanotechnology into pharmaceutical packaging, and advancements in the manufacturing processes.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global spinal implants market. The major drivers of market growth in the region are rising geriatric population and an upsurge in the patient pool of spinal disorders. The constant focus of the governments on research & development is expected to catapult the spinal implants market on an upward trajectory.

The factors that are responsible for catalyzing the growth of the spinal implants market in Asia Pacific are rising healthcare expenditure, the presence of a large patient pool, growing awareness about novel technologies, etc.