Online Casino Rules and Percentages Explained

Online casino reviews are the best place to start looking when selecting the right casino. You will find a lot of useful information on these sites which will help you in making a decision before you deposit. Many readers do not understand the information on each of the casino websites, however, I will be able to explain what each of them means.

We’ll start with the basic concerns that you should be aware of when selecting a casino.

Is this internet casino available to your country?

There aren’t many Online casino accepting US players, but if you look around you will find them. Being an editor, I will only pick ones who are 100% friendly to US residents and accept Visa & Mastercard to be listed on my review website. You will discover this shortly after you try to deposit money. Some tell-tale signs are unknown deposit methods, such as “Skrill” or “Moneybookers” or “Eurocard”. You should look for the more familiar logos like Visa, Mastercard and American Express. Pick one that you are comfortable with. There’s no need for you to jump through hoops, or lose your money to some swindling scam sites. Take your time and pick one that is right for you.

What is a welcome bonus Online casino?

You should consider taking a healthy welcome bonus from online casinos when one is offered. Why not, it’s free money, take it! If you read the fine print, pay attention to the details on these, as some may have higher restrictions than others for claiming your welcome bonus. A good welcome bonus is anything over $7,000. Most will say that the bonus is spread out across your first 2 to 5 deposits. The higher the bonus, the more payments it will be spread across. But remember what bonuses are for, they are to make you feel more comfortable in the event you are careless with your money, as most players are when it comes to gambling. If you play right, and spread your money around to games you know you have an edge on, this welcome bonus can turn into your winnings.

What is an online casino percentage deposit match?

Let’s say you deposit $1,000 to your favorite casino, and the terms are a 400% deposit match on your first 4 deposits, up to $8,000. You would see a total deposit of $4,000 in your account. If you do the math, that’s $1,000 x 4. You will not be able to exceed $8,000 in matchups, so you could do the $1,000 deposit 1 more time to reach $8,000. This is how percentage deposit-matching works. Be sure to read the fine print before depositing your money to ensure you receive the highest match as possible. You will need all the money possible to leverage yourself when the odds turn against you, so you can have time for the odds to be in your favor.

What is an online casino payout percentage?

Not to be confused with withdrawals, this is the percent of wages paid out to the winners, while the remaining percent goes to the casino. An acceptable payout percentage would be above 97%. This means that the online casino will keep 3% of all wagers made. If you were to find one above 98.5%, this would be ideal. Each online casino website will disclose their payout percentages. You can find a lot of this information as well in online casino review websites.

What kind of support and customer service options are available?

This is actually very important to consider. What happens if you deposit money and some or all of the games are not working? You will need to be able to contact someone at the online casino by phone or live chat to discuss the problem. It might be a good idea to hit the “Live Chat” button on the online casino’s website and see who answers! Find out what kind of options their casino offers, and how helpful they are with troubleshooting. Make sure the casino you choose is 24 hours, since not all online casinos are run in your time zone.