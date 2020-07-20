Liquid pH Water Disinfectant Market is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2025

“Wastewater and potable water disinfection helps to reduce the risk of contamination of pathogenic organisms such as those that cause polio, cholera, hepatitis, typhoid, and other infectious, bacterial, and parasitic diseases.”

Overview

Liquid pH Water Disinfectant Market size is forecast to reach $4.5 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2020-2025. Wastewater and potable water disinfection helps to reduce the risk of contamination of pathogenic organisms such as those that cause polio, cholera, hepatitis, typhoid, and other infectious, bacterial, and parasitic diseases. With growing population and rapid industrialization in both developed and emerging markets, demand for fresh and safe water has gained traction, which is driving liquid pH water disinfectant demand. In addition, the limited availability of potable water has given rise to the recycling of wastewater which is creating need for water treatment plants which in turn is driving Liquid pH Water Disinfectant market.

Application – Segment Analysis

Municipal held the largest share in the Liquid pH Water Disinfectant market in 2019 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.9%, owning to growing use of disinfectant in drinking water, swimming pools, well water treatment and others. As compared to other disinfectants chlorine is inexpensive yet effective in disinfecting many contaminants, therefore it is widely used as liquid pH water disinfectant. It is also easy to implement, when compared to other water treatment methods. It is an effective method in water emergency situations as it can eliminate an overload of pathogens relatively quickly. Therefore, owning to these factors liquid pH water disinfectant such as chlorine is widely used in municipal industries.

Geography – Segment Analysis

Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Liquid pH Water Disinfectant market in 2019, up to 30%, owing to stringent government regulations, increasing investment in the industrial sector, and rising awareness among consumers about the adverse impacts of pollutants. Over the last century, growth in industrialization has contributed to polluting rivers and lakes, especially in emerging countries such as India and China. Unsupervised dumping of chemical substances and debris from construction activity have rendered some rivers unfit for use. Water drawn from any source needs to be purified before drinking to avoid contracting diseases such as cholera and giardiasis. This has created need for water treatment systems and disinfectants in the region.

Drivers – Liquid pH Water Disinfectant Market

Increasing government initiatives to provide safe drinking water.

Increasing government initiatives to provide safe drinking water is fuelling the demand for pH water disinfectants. For instance, in April 2015, The Water Pollution Prevention and Control Action Plan was initiated by the China State Council with targets of about 70 percent of water in watersheds and 93 percent of drinking water supplies in major cities of Grade III or high quality. In addition, India’s Union Budget 2017 – 2018 raised the allocation to the Union Water Resources Ministry from US$ 0.95 billion in the previous year to provide safe drinking water by 11 percent to around US$ 1.05 billion. In Latin America, rising consumer perception of infectious diseases is driving the growth of water disinfectants due to numerous disease outbreaks. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), some 35 cases of yellow fever have been confirmed in Brazil, including 20 deaths, while 145 suspected cases have been confirmed between July 2017 and January 2018. Therefore, various regulatory bodies recommend water disinfectants to control such diseases. Therefore, owning to these factors liquid pH water disinfectant demand is increasing.

Challenges – Liquid pH Water Disinfectant Market

Formation of unwanted byproducts.

Chlorine (the widely used liquid pH water disinfectant) can reacts with different substances. There may be a variety of different impurities in raw water that react with the added chlorine, resulting in an increase in demand for chlorine. As a consequence, it would need to add more chlorine for the same inactivation level. Some major impurities in water may include, dissolved iron, hydrogen sulphide, bromine, ammonia, nitrogen dioxide and organic matter. In certain cases, the effect of chlorine reaction with impurities may improve the water quality, whereas in other cases, the chlorine-impurity reactions may produce unnecessary side products that are harmful to human health such as trihalomethanes, which causes cancer. Therefore, this factor may restrain market growth.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Liquid pH Water Disinfectant Market. In 2019, the market of Liquid pH Water Disinfectant Market has been consoli0064ated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the Liquid pH Water Disinfectant market are BASF SE, Ecolab Inc, Kemira OYJ, Solenis LLC, Akzo Nobel N.V., DuPont, Bayer AG and Baker Hughes Incorporated, among others.

Key Takeaways

The demand for liquid pH water disinfectant in Asia Pacific region increasing at a faster rate during the forecast period, owning to rapid increase in the population coupled with scarcity in the pure and clean drinking water in countries such as India, China and others.

Moreover, the increasing requirement of clean water in power plants, metal and mining, pulp and paper, oil and gas, and chemical processing industries has increased the demand for liquid pH water disinfectant along with other water treatment processes such as water softening, reverse osmosis, sterilization and others.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) allows drinking water treatment plants to use chlorine to disinfect drinking water. Therefore, liquid pH water disinfectant i.e., chlorine is widely consumed by the water treatment plants.

