“Liquid Packaging Carton industry is projected to augment due to beverages industry as they provide secure transportation and storage facility for liquid products.”

Overview

Liquid Packaging Carton Market size is forecast to reach $21.23 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2020-2025. Liquid Packaging Carton industry is projected to augment due to beverages industry as they provide secure transportation and storage facility for liquid products. Liquid packaging carton also protect the both nutritional value and the taste of the products inside.

Key Takeaways

APAC dominates the Liquid Packaging Carton market owing to increasing demand from beverages sector in the region.

The growth in the APAC region is also supported by demand for environmental liquid packaging carton.

The growing inclination of the general population towards packaged food and drinks is another factor supporting the growth of liquid packaging carton.

The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

The other key areas of focus include the various applications in Liquid Packaging Carton Market and their specific segmented revenue.

Type – Segment Analysis

Brick Liquid Carton held the largest share in the Liquid Packaging Carton market in 2019. Brick liquid cartons are used mainly for dairy and milk products, juices, and other liquid foods and beverages. Such cardboard boxes are designed in such a way that they protect against external environmental influences and also help to prevent tampering. The demand for brick liquid carton has grown exponentially due to the ever-changing consumer requirements and needs. Brick liquid cartons are a popular packaging medium because they are light weight and also have a longer shelf life. That stands out most in the case of these cartons is that they are biodegradable.

Material Type – Segment Analysis

Uncoated Paperboard held the largest share in the Liquid Packaging Carton market in 2019. Uncoated paperboard used for packaging beverage products including juices, and milk products. Packaging made of paperboard comes in many grades. Strong bleached sulfate (SBS) paperboard contains blanched wood pulp of at least 80 per cent. Non-gable top beverage cartons and frozen food packaging are often CUK paperboard. Paperboard generally outperforms plastic materials in terms of light blocking properties.

Low Density Polyethylene coated liquid packaging consist second highest share. Low-density polyethylene has good durability, strength, barrier properties and cost balance and have a broad variety of properties. Low-density polyethylene is extremely transparent, chemically inert, and has strong impact strength and outstanding resistance to tears and stress cracks. Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) has applications for product packaging in sterile blister packs. Owing to their strength and durability, linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) is used in films and packaging.

Shelf Life – Segment Analysis

Long Shelf Life Cartons held the largest share in the Liquid Packaging Carton market in 2019. The growth is attributed owing to its increased used in dairy and liquid food products that are perishable in absence of controlled storage conditions. These cartons are made of paperboard, polyethylene, and aluminum where shelf life ranges from 3 to 12 months. It also preserves and protects the quality of valuable products, reduces overall carbon footprint, and is easily dispensable.

End Use – Segment Analysis

Beverages held the largest share in the Liquid Packaging Carton market in 2019 growing at a CAGR of 3.4%. The aseptic cartons are made mainly of paperboard, with thin plastic and aluminum layers. Such cartons help preserve food without adding preservatives for a long period of time. Aseptic packaging is the preferred material in the beverage industry. These cartons eliminate the need for preservatives and ensure that the food is preserved over a substantial period of time. It has been estimated that beverages industry will touch approximately $1.9 trillion in 2020. Conventional membrane processes such as MF, UF, NF, or RO can now be considered normal operations of the systems. Beverage industries are currently using integrated membrane technique instead of any single method as it improves the consistency of the product and the variety of products. The growth in the beverages industry will upsurge the liquid packaging carton market.

Geography – Segment Analysis

APAC dominates the Liquid Packaging Carton market with a share of more than 41%, followed by North America and Europe. Population growth in the Asia-Pacific region, increase in disposable income and stable economic growth will drive the growth of the liquid carton packaging industry. Emerging markets like China and India are expected to show the highest demand for environmental liquid carton packaging. India is the developing country, and the rise in paper cardboard was observed due to factors such as the rising FMCG as well as the food and beverage industry. The Indian government also supports this because plastic carry bags are prohibited in India. The growth in demand for liquid packaging cartons from Australia is expected to be more reserved due to the continued shift of the manufacturing base to other countries and the decline in exports resulting from the rise in capacity in other Asian countries.

Drivers – Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Demand for environmental friendly packaging carton will drive the Liquid Packaging Carton market:

Consumers looking for environmentally friendly packaging solutions are expected to be a driving force in the demand for liquid packaging cartons. In addition, the recyclability of carton products decreases urban waste and long-term manufacturing costs. This liquid packaging strategy has also been improved by the launch of aseptic cartons on the market. The aseptic cartons are made mainly of paperboard, with thin plastic and aluminum layers. Such cartons help preserve food without adding preservatives for a long period of time.

Challenges – Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Presence of alternate storage container can restrict the market:

Polyethylene terepthalate (PET), high density polyethylene (HDPE) and glass are major carton packaging alternative in the liquid food industry. The popularity of various packaging methods varies according to location. PET containers in North America are compared to carton packaging for milk while some parts of Europe are carton packaging culture.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Liquid Packaging Carton market. In 2019, the market of Liquid Packaging Carton has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the Elopak AS, Evergreen Packaging LLC, Klabin SA, Refresco Group N.V, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., and others.

Acquisitions/Technology or Product Launches

In November 2019, SIG has acquired Visy Cartons Pty Ltd a subsidiary of Pratt Consolidated Holdings Pty Ltd, for AU$70 million ($48.65 million). The acquisition will enable SIG to further support its existing customers in Asia who have invested into or partnered with players in Australia and New Zealand.

In June 2017, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., launched new shape carton packaging Pure-Pak Curve and Pure-Pak Sense for chilled liquids with closure available in both standard and mini carton size.

About IndustryARC :

IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: (+91) 40-485-49062