India Jute Bags Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period

Increasing adoption and use of jute bags is expected to drive the growth of India jute bags market

According to TechSci Research report, “India Jute Bags Market By Type (Jute Sack Bags, Jute Shopping Bags, Jute Hessian Bags, Double Wrap Bag, Jute Webbing), By Size (Up to 1 Kg, 1-5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, 10-50 Kg), By Price (Premium v/s Economy), By End Use (Agriculture, Packaging Industry, Textile, Horticulture, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026”, the India jute bags market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of the growing environmental awareness pertaining to the rising pollution levels and depleting ozone layer. This has led to replacement and ban of plastics bags and products. This in turn is expected to propel the market growth through FY2026. Additionally, benefits such as recyclability, reusability, biodegradability and non-toxicity associated with jute bags is further expected to spur the market growth over the next few years. Furthermore, easy availability, inexhaustible quantity and cost effectiveness of jute bags is further expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Also, jute and jute products form an integral part of the textile industry and flourishing textile industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth until FY2026. However, decreasing arable land might hamper the overall production, thereby impacting the market growth. Besides, jute production is quite labor intensive and issues pertaining to the quality of produce might hinder the market growth over the next few years. Moreover, lack of modernization and dearth of skilled professionals in jute mills might further impede the market growth during the forecast period.

The India jute bags market is segmented based on type, size, price, end use, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into jute sack bags, jute shopping bags, jute hessian bags, double wrap bags and jute webbing. Here, the jute shopping bags segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market on account of the ban imposed by the government on the use of plastic bags. Based on end use, the market can be fragmented into agriculture, packaging industry, textile, horticulture and others. Among these, the agriculture industry is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread use of jute bags for packaging grains, fruits & vegetables, among others. However, the packaging industry is expected to register significant growth on account of the low thermal conductivity and less moisture retention property of jute bags.

Shree Jee International India Ltd., Coastal Packagers, Ashoka Exports, Aarbur, Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Co Pvt Ltd, Howrah Mills Co. Ltd., Gloster Limited, Krishna Jute Bags Company, A. P. Exim Commercials, Veenayak Enterprise, Green Packaging Industries Private Limited, R. K. Enterprise, Yucon Exports Private Limited, Aditya Translink Pvt. Ltd, G M Jute Exports Co. and others are some of the leading players operating in India jute bags market.

“India jute bags market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the widespread production, consumption, and export of jute bags. Additionally, growing jute industry in the country, especially in West Bengal is expected to fuel the market growth through FY2026. West Bengal alone accounts for more than 50% of the jute production with 60 out of 70 major jute mills being located in West Bengal. Furthermore, extensive use of jute bags as shopping bags, gift bags, packaging bags, among others is expected to bolster the market growth over the next few years. ” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Jute Bags Market By Type (Jute Sack Bags, Jute Shopping Bags, Jute Hessian Bags, Double Wrap Bag, Jute Webbing), By Size (Up to 1 Kg, 1-5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, 10-50 Kg), By Price (Premium v/s Economy), By End Use (Agriculture, Packaging Industry, Textile, Horticulture, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026”,has evaluated the future growth potential of India jute bags market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India jute bags market.

