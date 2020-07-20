Global Allergy Vaccine Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Allergy Vaccine Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global allergy vaccine market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of allergy vaccine. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the allergy vaccine market during the period.

The condition caused by the misguided reaction of the immune system to harmless or foreign substances i.e allergens is known as allergy. It can be due to food, inject into the body or due to inhalation into the lungs. Common types of allergies include allergic asthma, drug allergy, food allergy, allergic rhinitis, etc. Allergy caused by allergens may lead to symptoms such as vomiting, sneezing, peeling skin, running nose and itchy eyes. In extreme conditions, it may also cause rashes, breathing trouble, low blood pressure, and hives. Few allergies like anaphylaxis can be life-threatening.

Growing Prevalence of the Allergic Disease is One of the Major Cause Driving the Growth of Allergy Vaccine Market

Growing prevalence of the allergic disease is one of the major cause driving the growth of allergy vaccine market. Based on the report published by AAFA more than 50 million Americans are suffering from various types of allergies each year and it has become the 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the United States. furthermore, a report published by World Allergy Organization (WAO) Allergies and related diseases including asthma, rhinosinusitis, atopic dermatitis and life-threatening food, drug, and stinging insect allergies affects at least 30% of the population and nearly 80% of families.

Moreover, new research activities for the development of allergy vaccines by private and government industries are also contributing to the growth of the market. On the other hand, high costs associated with the vaccines and the presence of limited manufactures can hamper the growth of the market. However, growing awareness about the allergy disease and their treatment among the people globally will provide a better opportunity for the growth of the market in the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period

Geographically the allergy market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, followed by Europe. Growing cases of allergy diseases in these regions will contribute to the high demand for allergy vaccines in the future period. The Asia Pacific region is the emerging market for the allergy vaccine market. Based on the stats provided by the Asia Pacific Association of Allergy (APAAACI) in Asia-Pacific, the prevalence of allergic rhinitis is variously reported as ranging from around 8–10% of the population in Korea to more than 50% among adults in Vietnam and Thailand.

Segment Covered

The report on the global allergy vaccine market covers segments such as allergy type, and vaccine type. On the basis of allergy type, the sub-markets include allergic asthma, peanut hypersensitivity, seasonal allergic rhinitis, grass pollen hypersensitivity, tree pollen hypersensitivity, cat dander allergy, and other allergy types. On the basis of vaccine type, the sub-markets include cat allergy vaccine, peanut allergy vaccine, house dust mite allergy vaccine, injectable MPL allergy vaccine, ragweed allergy immunotherapy vaccine, and other vaccine types.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Circassia, Cytos Biotechnology AG, DBV Technologies SA, Allertein Therapeutics, Stallergenes Greer plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Allergy Therapeutics, and Novartis International AG.

