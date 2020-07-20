Flooring Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global flooring market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential sectors. The global flooring market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $257.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing residential construction and growth in renovation and remodeling activities.

In this market, different types of flooring such as carpets and rugs, resilient flooring, and non-resilient are used as flooring type. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that non-resilient flooring will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for ceramic tiles in developing region. Lucintel predicts that resilient flooring is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its minimal maintenance requirements and high durability.

Within the global flooring market, residential will remain the largest end use market over the forecast period due to growth in single and multi-family buildings. Non-residential flooring is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing construction of office, retail and other commercial buildings.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the flooring market, include increasing demand for loose lay flooring and the introduction of aqua+ technology in laminate flooring. Mohawk industries, Shaw industries, Tarkett, Beaulieu International, Dixie Group Inc., Forbo Holding, Interface Incorporation, Armstrong Flooring, and Gerflor and others are among the major flooring manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global flooring market by end use, flooring type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Flooring Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global flooring market by end use, flooring type, and region as follows:

