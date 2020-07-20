Covid19 update: RFID Market Witness Growth | Datalogic SpA, RFID, INC, Siemens, Smartrac NV

RFID Market growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global RFID market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global RFID Market are Honeywell International Inc, HID Global Corporation, Impinj, Inc, IBM Corporation, Invengo Technology Pte Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Protrac iD, ACTATEK (UK) Ltd, Alien Technology, LLC, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Brady Worldwide, Inc, BT, Checkpoint Systems, Inc, Confidex Ltd, Datalogic SpA, RFID, INC, Siemens, Smartrac NV, TagMaster amongst others.

By Products (Tags, Readers, Software), Tags (Wafer Size, Tag type, Frequency, Application, Form Factor, Material), End User (Industrial, Transportation, Retail, Consumer Package Goods, Healthcare, Education, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Enhanced deployment of RFID in production facilities to increase productivity is contributing to the growth of the market

Enhanced using of safety & authentication implementation is boosting the growth of the market

Increase government policies is propelling the growth of the market

Heavy implementation of RFID technologies in the retail sector is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Elevated setup expenses for the RFID system is hindering the growth of the market

Compatibility of latest device with old device is restricting the growth of the market

Global RFID Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019 – 2026

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global RFID Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global RFID Market Analyses by Regions

5 North America RFID by Countries

6 Europe RFID by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific RFID by Countries

8 South America RFID by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa RFID by Countries

10 Global RFID Market Segment by Type

11 Global RFID Market Segment by Application

12 RFID Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendixes

The Report Highlights

Historic and forecasted RFID market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.

Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.

RFID Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region

Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2026.

RFID Market share of top key players

Current trends and recent Developments

Scope of the RFID Market Report

RFID Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2026)

RFID Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Type:

Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2026

RFID Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

RFID Market Analysis by Type

