Covid19 update: Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market May Set New Growth | Networld Media Group , HIGHCO, NTH Mobile,  DIMOCO

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market report displays a reasonable scenario of the Direct Carrier Billing Platform market that links applications, proposals, industry chain structure, and definitions. Likewise, it connects the expansive validity of the Direct Carrier Billing Platform market and configurations to a fundamental precision, experiences, and industry-substantiated estimations of the general Direct Carrier Billing Platform market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global direct carrier billing platform market are, Fortumo, Bango.net Limited, DOCOMO Digital, Boku Inc., txtNation Limited, Adpay.net.in., Mobiyo ,TELENITY, ZONG, Networld Media Group , HIGHCO, NTH Mobile, DIMOCO, Analysys Mason, Lateral Profiles Limited, Upstream, Google, Microsoft,Swisscom Ltd and Tigo Tanzania among others.

Global direct carrier billing platform market to grow at a healthy CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Direct carrier Billing (DCB) is an internet payment methodology. It permits users to purchase things by charging payments to their portable bills. These payment methodologies are available in all smartphones. To confirm your payment a device and a sim card is required. Direct carrier charge is totally different from alternative mobile payment strategies (mobile wallets, NFC solutions) as it doesn’t depend in banking infrastructure. Whereas the opposite payment strategies area unit are convenient for purchases but direct carrier billing provides the most effective buying expertise in on-line environments.

Global direct carrier billing platform market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of direct carrier billing platform market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Market Drivers:

Increase in adoption of subscription based digital content is driving the market growth

High-speed internet and cloud computing infrastructure is fueling the market growth

Slow invasion rate of credit card in developing countries can propel the demand for the direct carrier billing platforms

Low revenue leakage and enabling secure payments is boosting the market growth

Market Restraint:

Various alternative payment gateways worldwide such as mobile wallet, payment systems, credit and debits cards and internet banking is hindering the growth of the market

