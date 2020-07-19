AlignAcademy.com Unveils Free Online Business Program to Boost Support for Families

AlignAcademy.com’s Young Entrepreneurs Club has announced the official launch of her VIP program to give private investors the opportunity to be involved in projects that raise awareness on the need for safer homes for children. The VIP Program, which was recently unveiled in Jos, also provides timely information to protect private investors from costly traditional marketing techniques and dubious schemes. While exploring the notion that safe families are the bedrock of a profitable economy, the Young Entrepreneurs Club VIP Program gives investors the opportunity to support a worthy cause even as they make capital gains.

“Our goal with the Young Entrepreneurs Club VIP Program was not only to help investors with resources to improve the return on investment on their assets, but also to help reveal why more investors need to consider the welfare of children in their investment decisions,” said Engr Winston C Ikekeonwu of AlignAcademy.com. “Technically, assets are worthless if no one is willing to pay anything for them. Today’s adult consumers are not mere statistics; they are yesterday’s children. That is why being interested in the welfare of children is really enlightened self-interest. The World Health Organization estimates that since last year, up to 1 billion children aged 2 -17 years have experienced physical, sexual or emotional violence. What sort of consumers do we expect to have tomorrow if we don’t prevent further abuse of our children? Safer families will help us save our children, which will result in well-balanced customers in the near future.”

Available for the first 100 participants of the Young Entrepreneurs Club VIP Program will be special exclusive alerts which will feature deals such as deeply discounted investment homes, early-stage business funding opportunities, and other projects previously available only to a few key players such as investment bankers and venture capitalists. Participants and their family members will also be able to access special investment classes, networking opportunities with fellow investors, vacation packages, and other bonuses.

Both current and future investors who are interested in finding out more details on the specific benefits they qualify for in AlignAcademy’s Young Entrepreneurs Club VIP Program should send an email to vip.alignacademy@gmail.com

To get free information on how you could be a part of the AlignAcademy Young Entrepreneurs Club’s mission to help build a world with safer homes, please visit www.alignacademy.com today.