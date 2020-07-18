VON Consulting: Recruitment in The IT Sector in The Second Half of 2020 – Industry Report

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are felt around the world and do have a significant impact on the technology sector as well.

Berlin, Germany., July 18, 2020 — The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are felt around the world and do have a significant impact on the technology sector as well. Where companies are concerned, they are witnessing, amongst others, impacts on raw materials supply, disruptions on the electronics value chain or even inflationary risks on products.

Many have halted recruitment, yet there are still 2 sectors that are still hiring in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

There’s a lot of uncertainty around work right now with the Covid-19 pandemic — especially if you’re a job seeker still trying to make progress in your search or if you’ve just been laid off. But a lot of companies are still hiring during this coronavirus crisis—and they need to fill essential roles more than ever’, says Ms. Vivien Untaru, General Manager with VON Consulting Tech Division, a tech start-up based in San Diego, CA.

In demand: software development engineers for telecommunications & online education solutions

Seen as remote work increased 44% over the last 5 years in the US, telecommunications has been on a steady incline. The status quo this year: as more US states practice safety at home and social distancing, companies have transitioned fully to remote work.

However, in order to successfully adhere to a remote working culture, employees need a broader reach through videoconferences, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration services – which translates in a big surge in teleworking software specialists needed.

Moreover, where online education is concerned, collaborative environments, in which people can enhance their professional skills, can only be maintained by having the right software specialists on board.

Here are some companies that are hiring for such positions: Slack, Zoom, Ultimate Software, Clearlink, Udemy, DuoLingo

In demand: specialists for tech support

With physical call centers and operation centers closing down, there’s a growing demand in experts for all stage processes, from setup to pairing or troubleshooting errors.

Technical support staff is needed to maintain computer systems, ensure that they run smoothly and fix problems as they arise. Tech support staff may also install and configure new hardware and software, undertake regular upgrades, and help other employees set up accounts, reset passwords, and respond to other computer system-related questions. Duties also include maintaining records of software licenses, re-stocking equipment, and staying abreast of current developments in technology.

Here are some companies that are hiring for such positions: Spectrum, Facebook, Zynga, Niantic

In demand: DevOps for banking and fin-tech

These days, almost every company wants DevOps to automate powerful infrastructures, speed up release cycles, and improve reliability and uptime. As an ultra-high-value and rapidly changing industry, financial technology (fin-tech) lives near the cutting edge of innovation. Its DevOps can include continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD), automated testing, containerization, system monitoring, use of cloud features, virtual private clouds, extensive firewalls, advanced network security, and more.

Here are some companies that are hiring for such positions: Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank, Charles Schwab, Broadridge, Argo Group, N26, E*TRADE, TruStone Financial

In demand: software project managers for cyber security solutions

We are witnessing a time when more and more companies need to provide their clients with smartly managed cyber-security services that help protect people’s privacy, fight cybercrime, and reduce online risk overall. The following companies’ comprehensive and impressive portfolio of offerings includes in-depth security testing, expert consulting, customized technology solutions, and extensive cyber-security job openings.

Here are some companies that are hiring for such positions: Siemens, Cisco Meraki, TrustWave

In demand: developers for healthcare apps

Healthcare app development is the process by which an app is built for mobile devices with the intent of helping users effectively manage their medical conditions, fitness goals, hospital visits or insurance claims. This includes telemedicine, lab results reviews, prescription & appointment management and more. Healthcare apps need AI specialists, VR engineers and also blockchain-experienced personnel to tackle the continuous management and improvement of their digital products.

Here are some companies that are hiring for such positions in the US: UnitedHealth Group, Hinge Health, GSK, Philips, Unilever

VON Consulting provides hardware design and verification services, IT support and software development for customers in different industries.

The VON Consulting team helps clients by building teams on and off site, remotely or on their premises that can assist in ongoing projects or can take on full projects. By bringing in passion for the technical fields and an innovative approach, the VON Consulting team has become a supportive long-term partner for clients’ businesses.

