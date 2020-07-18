Nutricosmetics Market 2020 : Competitive Strategies and Forecast By Top Players Till 2027 | Global Analysis Report

Combination of nutrition and cosmetics is called as nutricosmetics, which are designed to provide beauty and healthy aging benefits with an emphasis on hair, nail, and skin. The increase in healthy aging trend especially in women is the key driving factor for the nutricosmetics market which is expected to drive the market growth. Nutricosmetics includes various ingredients such as Vitamin-A, Vitamin-C, Collagen, Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-6 fatty acids, Caretenoids, lycopene, B-carotene, aloes etc.

Rise in awareness regarding availability of superior quality nutricosmetics is expected to boost the global nutricosmetics market growth. Recently, people in developed and underdeveloped countries started relying on pharmaceutical products as well as artificial supplements. Furthermore, increase in demand for beauty products to enhance the facial aesthetics is expected to propel the global nutricosmetics market growth. Moreover, increase in research and development activities for promoting nutricosmetic product development will have the positive impact on global nutricosmetic market growth. Rise in collaboration by key competitors is expected to fuel the global nutricosmetics market growth. For instance, in Nov 2014, Nippi Collagen and Flex Pak had collaborated with each other for launch of collagen-based nutricosmetic product.

However, lack of awareness regarding nutricosmetics and its benefits in underdeveloped countries which is expected to hamper the global nutricosmetics market growth.

Global Nutricosmetics Market is segmented into product such as Supplements, and Beauty Beverages, by primary function such as Skin Care, Hair Care, Weight Management, and Others. Further, Global Nutricosmetics Market is segmented into distribution channel such as Drug Stores, Supermarket, Hypermarket, Specialist Stores, Online Stores, and Others.

Also, Global Nutricosmetics Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, Frutels LLC, Innova,Lonza, Amway, Beiersdorf, Herbalife, Pfizer, and Suntory.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Supplements

Beauty Beverages

By Primary Function

Skin Care

Hair Care

Weight Management

Others

By Distribution channel

Drug Stores

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Specialist Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

