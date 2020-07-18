Mulch Film Market Size, Share, Trends & Scope, Product Estimates & Strategy Framework To 2020-2027

Mulch films are used in agriculture industry to maintain moisture in the soil and temperature, improve crop yield, ultraviolet (UV) rays protection, providing neutrinos, to reduce soil erosion, and limit weed growth. Mulch films are made with various raw materials such as Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch, Polyhydroxyalkanoate, and Others.

Rise in demand for mulch film in agriculture sector due to its various benefits such as it helps in maintaining soil temperature, long term sustaining of nutritious soil, reduce the use of pesticides, and herbicides, and pesticides, and speed up the germination and cultivation cycle is expected to boost the global mulch film market growth. Furthermore, growing population and cultivated land is expected to propel the global mulch film market growth. Moreover, increase in technological advantages in agriculture industry and rising awareness regarding crop wastage reduction are expected to fuel the global mulch film market growth. I addition to that, increase in government initiatives to adopt advanced farming techniques in developed countries is expected to propel the global mulch film market growth, during this forecast period.

However, high cost of installation is expected to hamper the global mulch film market growth. Also, adverse effect of plastics on environment will affect the global mulch film market growth.

Global Mulch Film Market is segmented into raw material type such as Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch, Polyhydroxyalkanoate, and Others, by crop type such as Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds, and Flowers & Plants. Further, Global Mulch Film Market is segmented into application such as Agricultural Farms, and Horticulture.

Also, Global Mulch Film Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, Armando Alvarez Group, Ab Rani Plast Oy, The DOW Chemical Company, Berry Plastics Group Inc., RKW Group, AEP Industries Inc., Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd, Novamont, and British Polythene Industries PLC.

Market Taxonomy

By Raw Material Type

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Starch

Polyhydroxyalkanoate

Others

By Crop Type

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds

Flowers & Plants

By Application

Agricultural Farms

Horticulture

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

