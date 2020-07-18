Glycol Stearate Market Size, Share and Growth Factors with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by 2027

Glycol stearate is commonly called as glycol monostearate or ethylene glycol monostearate. It is a type of organic compound with various properties like low acid and iodine values its insolubility in water, and relatively high melting point. These properties are responsible for stability of glycol stearate under normal conditions. Glycol Stearate is perfect ingredient for cosmetics product as well as personal care products, and toiletries. It is formed by the reaction of srearic acid with glycerin,which is fatty acid originated from animal and vegetable fats and oils. It is less toxic in nature.

Increase in demand of glycol state in personal care products such as shampoos, liquid soaps, and bath and shower gel is expected to boost the global glycol stearate market. Furthermore, Increase in usage of glycol stearate in cosmetic industry is expected to propel the growth of global glycol stearate market growth. Glycol stearate used as pearlizing agent with various functions and provides lustrous appearance, it is also hide opaque appearance which caused by poor incorporation of soluble additives, and improve the foam quality. These properties will have impact on global glycol stearate market growth. Glycol Stearate has high demand in North America region which is expected to hold the significant market share over this forecast period.

However, skin allergies are the major restraining factor for the Market. Some people have extreme sensitive skin there is chance of developing redness, itching, and sweating due to use of product. It is expected to hamper the growth of global glycol stearate market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Glycol Stearate Market is segmented into application such as Detergents, Cosmetica, and Others, by source such as Vegetables, and Animal Fats, by product type such as Flake, and Bead. Further, Global Glycol Stearate Market is segmented into end user such as Emollients, Emulsifying Agents, Opacifying Agent, and Surfactants.

Also, Global Glycol Stearate Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Oceanic Pharmachem, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp, Huzhou Sifeng Biochem, Sigma-Aldrich, Alpha Chemicals, Wellgo Chemical Technology, Shijiazhuang City Horizon Chemical Industry, Zeal Chemicals, Unichem LLC, Guangzhou Chuangyue Chemical, Greenwell Olechemicals Sdn Bhd, Jeevika Yugchem, VWR, Thurs Organics,and Solvay.

Market Taxonomy

By Application

Detergents

Cosmetics

Others

By Source

Vegetables

Animal Fats

By Product Type

Flake

Bead

By End User

Emollients

Emulsifying Agents

Opacifying Agent

Surfactants

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

