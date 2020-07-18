Global Safety Apparel Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Safety Apparel Market over the period of 2020 to 2026. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global safety apparel market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of safety apparel. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the safety apparel market during the period.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Rising Safety-Enabled Productivity in Industries is Driving the Demand for Safety Apparel in the Manufacturing Industry

Rising safety-enabled productivity in industries is driving the demand for safety apparel in the manufacturing industry. Safety apparels help in improving the work conditions in industrial settings, principally mining. Furthermore, the rapid growth of industrialization in the BRIC nations coupled with the increasing regulation stringency regarding workplace safety is expected to escalate the growth of the safety apparel market. However, the high cost of safety apparel is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, the growing use of high-quality and customized personal protective equipment in manufacturing industries is further augmenting the demand for Safety apparel in the forecast period.

However, the current concern over the spread of coronavirus is creating a weak demand for safety apparels in the marketplace. As the spread of COVID-19 is accelerating, several countries have resorted to lockdown to control the spread of the disease. The pandemic has also caused around one-third of the population under lockdown, around 184 countries are affected by the COVID 19 outbreak and the key reason for the spread of the disease is interconnected global economy. However, as countries around the world eases the restrictions on lockdown and as the manufacturing industry revives, the safety apparels market will witness rapid development and stability over the coming years.

North America Held the Largest Share in the Safety Apparel Market

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the safety apparel market in 2019. The US is a key revenue generator in the North America safety apparel market due to factors such as increasing stringency in regulatory norms regarding workplace safety and a high rate of adoption of advanced safety devices will increase demand for the safety apparel market in this region. However, Asia Pacific will witness rapid growth in the market owing to rapid industrialization in the region coupled with increasing awareness of employee safety at the workplace.

Safety Apparel Market: Segmentation

The report on global safety apparel market covers segments such as type, and end-users. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include light type safety apparel, and heavy type safety apparel. On the basis of end-users, the sub-markets include pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, oil and gas, defense & public safety services, and others.

Safety Apparel Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC., 3M Company, BALLYCLARE LIMITED, TEIJIN LIMITED, W.L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC., WORKRITE UNIFORM COMPANY, INC., CETRIKO S.L., GLEN RAVEN INC., and KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE NV.

