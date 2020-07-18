Global Phytobiotics Market 2019 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Phytobiotics Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global phytobiotics market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of phytobiotics. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the phytobiotics market during the period. The global phytobiotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Feed probiotics are the bioactive compounds extracted from various plant sources. Plant roots, herbs, spices, tubers, and other sources are used to extract the probiotics. Phytobiotics can be included in a variety of applications. It helps to stimulate the secretion of the digestive enzyme and immune stimulation that improves animal health and reduces livestock diseases. Phytobiotics has good anti-bacterial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties. Increasing research activities in this field opening the new possibilities for the application of probiotics.

Growing Awareness About Healthy Food for Animal Health is One of the Major Factors Contributing to the Growth of the Market

Growing awareness about healthy food for animal health is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Growing animal husbandry sector to fulfill the demand for meat, fiber, milk, eggs, and other products all over the globe is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, beneficial properties of probiotics such as anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, antioxidant, and antiviral properties are aiding to the growth of the market. On the other hand, lack of knowledge about probiotics in low-income countries and developing countries can hamper the growth of the market. However, increasing awareness of animal health and rising concern for animal nutrition can provide a better opportunity for the market in the near future.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Market Followed by North America

Based on the region, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific dominates the market followed by North America. Growing population and rising demand for poultry food and meat products in developing regions are contributing to the growth of the market. The market in the U.S. dominates the North American feed probiotics market. Stringent regulation for food safety depletes the use of antibiotics and allopathic medicines in livestock that in turn is boosting the growth of the phytobiotics market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global phytobiotics market covers segments such as source, function, and application. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include plant extract, spices, herbs, and other sources. On the basis of function, the sub-markets include anti-microbial, anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and other functions. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include poultry, ruminants, swine, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Alltech, Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, AB Agri Ltd., Neovia, ForFarmers N.V., Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, and Other companies.

