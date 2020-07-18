Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Studies Research 2019 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Greenhouse Horticulture Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global greenhouse horticulture market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of greenhouse horticulture. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the greenhouse horticulture market during the period. The global greenhouse horticulture market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Greenhouse horticulture is the production of horticultural crops within a structured shelter to provide modified growing conditions to the crop. The main greenhouse covering material such as polyethylene and glass. Apart from this, other covering materials for the greenhouses are fiberglass, rigid plastic acrylic, and polycarbonate.

Growing Population Along with Rising Food Demand is Driving the Growth of the Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market

The growing population along with rising food demand is driving the growth of the global greenhouse horticulture market. Moreover, unfavorable climate change will have a negative impact on agricultural production. As a result, the popularity of greenhouse horticulture across the globe is likely to boost the market demand in the near future. Additionally, the increasing demand for innovative and modern agriculture is another factor fueling market growth. It is estimated that greenhouse horticulture accounts for the majority of tomato production.

In green horticulture, advanced irrigation systems play a major role in water-saving for greenhouse cultivation is also contributes the market growth. On the other hand, high costs associated with greenhouses horticulture is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, research and development regarding the new and efficient techniques to improve quality and yields and other aspects related to greenhouse horticulture will create fruitful opportunities for the Greenhouse Horticulture Market in the coming years.

Europe is Expected to Hold Maximum Share in the Greenhouse Horticulture Market

Geographically, Europe is expected to hold maximum share in the greenhouse horticulture market. The area under greenhouses in Spain has been estimated to be around 25,000 ha and Italy 18,500 ha used mostly for growing vegetable crops like capsicum, watermelon, beans, strawberries, cucumbers, and tomatoes. The Asia Pacific is estimated to the fastest-growing region in the global greenhouse horticulture market over the forecast period. North America is anticipated to be the second-largest region for the global market. In the Asia Pacific region, developing countries such as China and Japan account for the majority of the market shares. According to the latest statistics, Japan has more than 50,000 greenhouses. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the global market over the forecast period.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Segment Covered

The report on global greenhouse horticulture market covers segments such as covering material, and application. On the basis of covering material, the sub-markets include plastic, glass, and other covering materials. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include ornamentals, vegetables, fruits, and other applications.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Netafim, Harnois Greenhouses, Van Der Hoeven, Rough Brothers Inc, Hoogendoorn, Ceres greenhouse, Priva, Dalsem Complete Greenhouse Projects, Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech Co., Ltd, and Other Companies.

