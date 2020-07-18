Global Anti-pollution Mask Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2020-2026

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Anti-pollution Mask Market over the period of 2020 to 2026. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global anti-pollution mask market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of anti-pollution mask. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the anti-pollution mask market during the period.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Rising Industrialization Rate in Developing Economies is Boosting the Demand for Anti-Pollution Masks Across the World

An increase in pollution levels across the world is the primary growth factor for the global anti-pollution mask market. Research has shown that exposure to air pollution has negative impacts on the internal body parts such as lungs and hearts, and potentially the brain as well. According to WHO, every year seven million people are killed owing to air pollution worldwide. Furthermore, 9 out of 10 people breathe air with high levels of pollutants. Air pollution poses a major threat to health and climate from smog hanging over cities to smoke inside the home. An increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and acute respiratory infections is the combined effects of ambient and household air pollution. The use of anti-pollution masks is an easily available and effective option to fight pollution.

Additionally, the rising industrialization rate in developing economies is boosting the demand for anti-pollution masks across the world. On the other side, breathing difficulties faced by users due to the mask is hindering the growth of the global anti-pollution mask market. Some of the anti-pollution masks cause problems while breathing as people feel uncomfortable breathing using a mask and most pollution face masks available in the market are made by using multiple layer filters that cause a high obstacle to airflow. A mask may block out some pollution but have other ill health effects and it may also cause respiratory distress and become a hotbed for microbes to thrive. Moreover, developing lighter and reusable anti-pollution masks is expected to provide wide growth opportunities to the market players.

The suppliers of materials and components for manufacturing face masks are witnessing high growth and production of masks is skyrocketing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This anti-pollution breathing mask helps to breathe pollution-free air and gives basic protection from Coronavirus owing to its multi-layer filters. Masks were mostly manufactured by small to medium-sized companies; however, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 several disparate firms are entering the market due to lucrative opportunities.

Asia Pacific is Dominating the Global Anti-pollution Mask Market

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is dominating the global anti-pollution mask market. It is due to increasing pollution levels and deteriorated the air quality in countries such as China and India. Half of the world’s population lives in the Asia Pacific region as well as the most polluted countries also belong to this region. Air pollution in the Asia Pacific region is a major health risk and also has harmful impacts on the environment and agricultural crop yields. The growing adoption of anti-pollution masks in the region is expected to fuel the market in the forecast period. North America is the second-largest market for the global anti-pollution mask market owing to the increasing awareness regarding soaring pollution levels among the population.

Anti-pollution Mask Market: Segmentation

The report on the global anti-pollution mask market covers segments such as product, distribution channel, and application. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include disposable masks, and reusable masks. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include offline, and online. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include industrial/commercial, and communal.

Anti-pollution Mask Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Honeywell International Inc., Vogmask, 3M, Respro, idMASK Co., Ltd, RESPILON Ltd., RZ Mask, Totobobo Pte. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and Life Line Surgichem.

