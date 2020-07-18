Global Advanced Packaging Market 2020, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Advanced Packaging Market over the period of 2020 to 2026. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global advanced packaging market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of advanced packaging. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the advanced packaging market during the period.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The increasing need for high performing chips in numerous consumer electronics devices is likely to assist the advanced packaging market growth over the projection period. Additionally, the enormous demand for 3D Integrated Circuit and 2.5D packaging in chips that are used in smartphones will raise the demand for advanced packaging during the forecast years. In addition to this, large-scale adoption of next-gen semiconductor tool is anticipated to scale up the use of innumerable advanced packaging methods, thereby steering the industry trends. Moreover, the varying customer trends for novel packaging technologies and continuous breakthroughs made by major players for electronic items is likely to generate enormous market demand over the forthcoming years.

Also, the flourishing IoT sector is projected to conclude into demand for semiconductor packaging. On the other hand, the high cost of advanced packaging is restraining market growth. Additionally, the current concern over the spread of coronavirus is also expected to have a negative impact on the advanced packaging market. The global COVID-19 outbreak has led to a sudden pause to manufacturing activities worldwide, affecting the demand for advanced packaging. The most critically impacted end-use segments of the advanced packaging industry include consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace & defense. With the outbreak of COVID-19, several countries enforcing strict lockdown policies, production, and supply of critical raw materials used for the advanced packaging market is extremely scarce in the global advanced packaging market.

North America Region is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in the Global Advanced Packaging Market

Among the geographies, North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the global advanced packaging market. The industry is expected to offer huge opportunities for market growth on account of the presence of numerous semiconductor companies. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The expanding consumer electronics segment in the region along with augmented government budget for the aerospace & defense sector in China, Japan, India, and East Asian countries are anticipated to provide positive opportunities for the market across the region.

Advanced Packaging Market: Segmentation

The report on the global advanced packaging market covers segments such as type and end use. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include flip chip CSP, flip-chip ball grid array, wafer level CSP, 2.5D/3D, fan out WLP, and others. On the basis of end use, the sub-markets include consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others.

Advanced Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Amkor Technology, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, IBM, Microchip Technology, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

