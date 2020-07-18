Are the Dynamics in Global Plant Growth Chambers Market Going to Change Drastically Due to COVID-19?

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Plant Growth Chambers Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global plant growth chambers market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of plant growth chambers. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the plant growth chambers market during the period. The global plant growth chambers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The principle of a plant growth chamber is to create atmospheric conditions favoring plant germination and growth. Plant growth chambers are a special type of environmental chambers that are constructed to perform plant proliferation experiments inside the laboratory. The chamber is equipped with temperature, light and humidity control which can be used to control desired environmental conditions essential for examining the growth of a particular plant.

Increasing research and development activities in plant tissue culture is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Growing research on plant tissue culture for the optimization of the nutritional requirement of the plant in a controlled environment is fuelling the demand for plant growth chambers. Furthermore, increasing government funding for the development of disease-free plants is also augmenting the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high costs associated with the plant growth chambers can hamper the growth of the market. However, growing research on innovative product development will provide ample growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period.

North America is Projected to Hold a Significant Share of the Plant Growth Chambers Market

Based on the region, the plant growth chambers market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is projected to hold a significant share of the plant growth chambers market. The presence of major market players and rising government initiatives for disease-free plant production is contributing to the growth of the market in this region. The market in Europe is estimated to grow with a healthy rate in the forecast period while the Asia Pacific offering high growth potentials for the plant growth chambers market.

Segment Covered

The report on global plant growth chambers market covers segments such as equipment type, application, and end user. On the basis of equipment type, the sub-markets include reach-in growth chamber, and walk-in growth chamber. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include plant growth, seed germination, environmental optimization, and tissue culture. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include clinical research, academic research, and other end users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Thermo Fisher, Conviron, Caron, Percival Scientific, Binder GmbH, Weiss Technik, Saveer Biotech Limited, Aralab, Hettich Benelux B.V., Freezers India, and Other companies.

