4 tips to create a SEO friendly as well as responsive website

What can designers do to create a responsive website?

Designers often look for tips to create a SEO-friendly and responsive website. Here are few tips to make it audience-friendly.

1. Design for a better responsivity

One should concentrate on the aim of providing responsive design. Let's tell you what two things does a website do for SEO? They are:

I. it acquires you the essential; “mobile-friendly” tag in search

II. It helps offer a enhanced experience for everyone by providing similar content and functionality across every device



2. Do keyword research and produce content that helps the page land in Search Engine Result Pages(SERP)

Designers should carry out keyword research to find out what terms people search for that are relevant to a specific business. You could carry out this task in two ways. Designers could either do a Google search use Google Trends or a Google AdWords' Keyword Planner. Then, they are ready to craft SERP worthy content.

3. Place the most important pages on the top in Google

Your most important pages are your top-level pages. For the reason that if an organization thinks that some pages are significant to them, then it is important to them too. The most important thing to ensure is that if pages that have to be ranked well on the search engine result pages, they cannot be lying in a folder below loads of pages.

4. Handle the subdomain cautiously

A subdomain is a completely different website than your root domain. However, it has its own advantages as well as disadvantages. Even if a subdomain is popular, it may not have an impact directly into the core site's SEO. Rather than that, it will carry out these tasks via the links that take people from the subdomain to your core site