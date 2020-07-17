Wired Interface Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR of 13.9% by 2026

Global Wired Interface Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Wired Interface is physical wired connecting devices that connect various devices or components for transferring of data at high-speed or even for the purpose of streaming. Offices majorly employ these devices for networking, and communication between a numbers of devices. These wired devices use ethernet cables and various different ports for communication and transferring of data.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Wired Interface Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Wired Interface Market are Koch Industries Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, HIROSE ELECTRIC CO. LTD., ON Semiconductor, Analog Devices Inc., Diodes Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Silicon Laboratories, Maxim Integrated, CUI Global Inc., Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd., and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Segmentation: Global Wired Interface Market

By Component Type (USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt, Display Port)

(USB, HDMI, Thunderbolt, Display Port) By Device (Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop & Desktop PCs, TV, Virtual Reality, Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Cameras, Projector, Wearable, Multimedia Device & Home Theatre Systems, Power Bank)

(Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop & Desktop PCs, TV, Virtual Reality, Drones, Gaming Consoles, External Hard Disks, Cameras, Projector, Wearable, Multimedia Device & Home Theatre Systems, Power Bank) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Global Wired Interface Market

The Global Wired Interface Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wired interface market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Increased usage and demand of smartphones and other modern devices that require wired interfaces is expected to drive the market growth

Increased applications of wired interface in modern devices for the purpose of streaming and transferring at higher speeds than Bluetooth or Wi-Fi

Market Restraints:

Availability and preference of wireless interface amongst the consumers is expected to restrain the market growth

Decline in demand of laptops and PCs is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

