Organic Wine Market to Grow by Size, Share, Growth, Trend & Forecast 2025

Global organic wine market is anticipated to undergo substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for organic wine among women and millennials coupled with increase in the production of organic grapes. The availability of a wide variety wines and expansion of organic vineyards is expected to propel demand for organic wine market over the next five years.

Additionally, the rising awareness and consciousness towards health and harmful effects of alcohol is also propelling the demand for organic wine around the world. However, organic wine market also faces some challenges. The high price of organic wines can hinder the growth of the market.

The global organic wine market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into organic sparkling wine and organic still wine. The organic sparkling wine dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance over the next five years as they have distinctive flavor. Sparkling wine are also consumed in place of champagne as it gives the same bubbly effect.

Regionally, Europe accounts for largest production of wine in the world with countries like Italy, France, Sweden and Spain being the top manufacturing countries. Organic wine produced in Italy is termed as one of the world’s finest wine.

Some of the major players operating in the global organic wine market are Emiliana Organic Vineyards, King Estate Winery, The Wine Group, Treasury Wine Estates, Concha y Toro, DeLoach Vineyards, The Organic Wine Company, Armit Wines, Chateau Maris, Grgich Hills Estate and Chateau Maris, among others. The market is highly fragmented with presence of numerous small and large vendors. Therefore, to gain traction in the global market, leading players are adopting new packaging strategies. This ensures the long shelf life of organic wines and attracts consumers to buy the particular brand.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global organic wine market, in terms of value & volume.

To define, classify and forecast the global organic wine market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting global organic wine market into five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the global organic wine market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the global organic wine market.

To evaluate competitor and trends in the global organic wine market.

To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of organic wine globally.

TechSci Research performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of organic wine manufacturers and suppliers globally. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analysed product offerings, distribution channel and regional presence of all major organic wine suppliers across the globe.

TechSci Research calculated the market size for the global organic wine market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value data for different product types of organic wine was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

Global organic wine manufacturers

Global organic wine suppliers

Organizations, associations and alliances related to organic wine

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the organic wine coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global organic wine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Organic Wine Market, By Product Type: Organic Sparkling Wine Organic Still Wine

Global Organic Wine Market, By Distribution Channel: Offline Supermarket/ Hypermarket Specialty Store On-Trade Online

Global Organic Wine Market, By Geography: North America



United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe



United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

South America



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

MEA



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Table of Content :

Product Overview

Research Methodology

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Organic Wine Market

Executive Summary

Voice of Customer

Global Organic Wine Market Outlook Market Size & Forecast By Value Market Share & Forecast By Product Type (Organic Sparkling Wine, Organic Still Wine) By Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, On-Trade), Online) By Company (2019) By Region Market Attractiveness Index

Asia-Pacific Organic Wine Market Outlook Market Size & Forecast By Value Market Share & Forecast By Product Type By Distribution Channel By Country Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis China Organic Wine Market Outlook Market Size & Forecast By Value Market Share & Forecast By Product Type By Distribution Channel India Organic Wine Market Outlook Market Size & Forecast By Value Market Share & Forecast By Product Type By Distribution Channel



