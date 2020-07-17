Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players-, Umicore, Tes – Amm India Pvt

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market is segmented into three notable segments which are chemistry, technology and end-user.

On the basis of chemistry, the market is segmented into Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LI-CO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium-Manganese Oxide Spinal (LMO) and Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LI-TO).

In June 2019, Lithion Recycling participated in 19th edition of the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) at San Diego, California from 24 – 27 June 2019.Through this exhibition the company tried to expand its lithium ion battery recycle service portfolio in the market.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into hydrometallurgical process, pyrometallurgy process, mechanical process and others.

In May, Storage Battery Systems, LLC has opened a new Dallas branch which will provide solutions for the specific customer needs. Thus, with this, they will be able to reach out to their customers across the globe.

Scope of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

Current and future of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market By Chemistry {Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LI-CO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium-Manganese Oxide Spinal (LMO), Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LI-TO)}, Technology (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Mechanical Process, Others), End-User (Automotive, Power, Industrial, Marine, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Lithium-ion battery recycling is referred to be the less toxic batteries which are easy to recycle and reuse. With the growing use of lithium ion batteries in various consumer products the danger of explosion and their disposal has become tough.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Some of the major players operating in global lithium-ion battery recycling market are Tesla, Snam SPA, Umicore, Tes – Amm India Pvt. Ltd., Raw Materials Company, Recupyl, innovative battery recycling, Global Technology Systems, Inc., ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, AKKUSER OY & DIGITOIMISTO ROI, American Manganese Inc., Battery Recycling Made Easy, Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Interstate Batteries, LI-CYCLE CORP., Lithion Recycling, Neometals Ltd, OnTo Technology, LLC., Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, Storage Battery Systems, LLC among others.

Product Launch

In October 2018, Global Technology Systems, Inc. launched a managed service offering for mobile devices which will help the companies to lower their cost of productivity which were causing by mid-day shift battery failures. It will help the company to increase their customer base while handling most of battery-related services.

Key Pointers Covered in the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market New Sales Volumes Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Replacement Sales Volumes Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Installed Base Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market By Brands Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Size Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Procedure Volumes Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Product Price Analysis Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Healthcare Outcomes Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Cost of Care Analysis Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Regulatory Framework and Changes Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Shares in Different Regions Recent Developments for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Competitors Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Upcoming Applications Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Innovators Study



