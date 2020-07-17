IOT for Public Safety Market Strategic Insights and key Business Influencing Factors | Major Players –ThroughTek Co., Ltd, Iskratel, ESRI, Cradlepoint, Inc.

IOT for Public Safety Market is used for improving the infrastructure of the city, for crime detection and prevention, also helps in the managing the disasters and calamities. To lower the crime rates and prevents illegal activities from driving residents away, many politicians and city organizations are trying to fully utilize the power of the Internet of Things for detecting and preventing crimes to happen in a good manner. Also to improve the way police recognize and then respond to crime, Internet of Things solutions can also stop illegal activity from happening.

Asia Pacific IOT (internet of things) for public safety market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific IOT for Public Safety Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Microsoft, IBM, NEC Corporation, ThroughTek Co., Ltd, Iskratel, Securens, SmartCone Technologies Inc., KOVA Corporation, ESRI, Cradlepoint, Inc., ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY, X-Systems, West Corporation, Carbyne, Star Controls, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Sierra Wireless , Telit, Nokia and others.

Scope of the IOT for Public Safety Market

Asia Pacific IOT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market , By Component (Solutions, Platform and Service), End User (Industrial IoT, Connected Healthcare, Smart Transportation, Smart Utilities, Smart Building and Home Automation, Homeland Security and Others), Application (Surveillance and Security, Disaster Management and Critical Infrastructure Security), Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

, By Component (Solutions, Platform and Service), End User (Industrial IoT, Connected Healthcare, Smart Transportation, Smart Utilities, Smart Building and Home Automation, Homeland Security and Others), Application (Surveillance and Security, Disaster Management and Critical Infrastructure Security), Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Asia Pacific IoT(internet of things) for public safety market assists in predicting the cyberattacks, natural calamities and other dangerous attacks that can negatively impact the economy as a whole and also it helps in mitigating the risks for the governments, and people.

There are various reasons due to which IoT are considered for public safety such as developing smart cities, smart parking, and other smart solutions for the benefit and safety of public.

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific IOT for Public Safety Market

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions, platform and service. The Solutions is sub-segmented into crime prediction and prevention, emergency management, law enforcement and others. The platform is sub-segmented into application management, device management, and network management. The service is sub-segmented into system integration services, consulting services, support and maintenance services. In 2019, solutions segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into industrial IoT, connected healthcare, smart transportation, smart utilities, smart building and home automation, homeland security and others. In 2019, smart building and home automation is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surveillance and security, disaster management and critical infrastructure security. In 2019, disaster management is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In November 2018, NEC Corporation announced the launch of Smart Billing(R) platform for the support of support of subscription business models.

