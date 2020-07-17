Global Risk- Based Authentication Market Top Competitors, Application, Price Structure, Cost Analysis, Regional Growth

Risk-based authentication is the type of advanced technology which uses various from factors from the user to determine whether they are dangerous or not. This is type of security which helps to identify the level of risk that can happen by given login attempt and offers users with authentication challenges for the risk level.

Rise in instances of cyber-attacks and data breaches in enterprises is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global risk-based authentication market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for mobility solutions and Byod trend will have the positive impact on market growth. Also, rise in adoption of cloud based authentication solutions will drive the market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, rise in number of IoT and connected devices will fuel the market growth.

However, lack of knowledge about risk-based authentication solutions is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global risk-based authentication market growth. Also, budget constraints among small and medium size enterprise will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, Okta, Gemalto, Vasco Data Security, Secureauth, Rsa Security, and Lexisnexis

Market Taxonomy

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Implementation

Cloud Application Security

IoT Security

By End User

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecommunication

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

