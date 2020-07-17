Global Respiratory Pathogen Kits Market Assessment, Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players – Analysis Report to 2027

Diagnosis of respiratory infections can be carried out by testing fluids, blood or the specimen from the infected area of the body that are examined with the help of respiratory pathogen kits. Increase in prevalence of COVID 19 which is expected to propel the respiratory pathogen kits market growth across the globe.
Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global respiratory pathogen kits market growth. Furthermore, changing lifestyle, urbanization and growing pollution levels and high prevalence of tobacco smoking will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in technological advancements will fuel the market growth during this forecast period.
However, increase in healthcare costs limiting the usage of novel respiratory diagnostics techniques is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global respiratory pathogen kits market growth. Also, reimbursement concerns will affect the market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Philips Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomérieux, Alere Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cosmed, and Seegene Inc
Market Taxonomy
By Test Type
- Pulmonary Function Tests
- OSA Diagnostic Tests
- Imaging Tests
- Traditional Diagnostic Tests
- Molecular Diagnostic Tests
- Others
By Diseases
- Tuberculosis
- Asthma
- Lung Cancer
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
- Others
By End User
- Hospital Clinical Laboratories
- Reference laboratories
- Physician Offices
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
