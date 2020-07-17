Global Respiratory Pathogen Kits Market Assessment, Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players – Analysis Report to 2027

Diagnosis of respiratory infections can be carried out by testing fluids, blood or the specimen from the infected area of the body that are examined with the help of respiratory pathogen kits. Increase in prevalence of COVID 19 which is expected to propel the respiratory pathogen kits market growth across the globe.

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global respiratory pathogen kits market growth. Furthermore, changing lifestyle, urbanization and growing pollution levels and high prevalence of tobacco smoking will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in technological advancements will fuel the market growth during this forecast period.

However, increase in healthcare costs limiting the usage of novel respiratory diagnostics techniques is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global respiratory pathogen kits market growth. Also, reimbursement concerns will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Philips Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomérieux, Alere Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cosmed, and Seegene Inc

Market Taxonomy

By Test Type

Pulmonary Function Tests

OSA Diagnostic Tests

Imaging Tests

Traditional Diagnostic Tests

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Others

By Diseases

Tuberculosis

Asthma

Lung Cancer

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospital Clinical Laboratories

Reference laboratories

Physician Offices

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

