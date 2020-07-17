Global Arthropod-borne Viral Infection Testing Market Global Industry trend, Business Analysis, Top competitors, Application and Growth Rate Report

Arthropod-borne viral infections are caused by a group of viruses spread to human by the bite of insect or infected arthropods like mosquitoes. These infections are also known as arboviral infections. Arthropod-borne viral infection examples include Chikungunya, Yellow Fever, California encephalitis, and St.Louis encephalitis. This type of infection ranges in severity of diseases from no symptoms to mild-flu-like symptoms.

Increase in prevalence of arthropod-borne viral infections is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global arthropod-borne viral infection market growth. Furthermore, increase in awareness regarding this type of infections will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, growing technological advancements will drive the market growth in near future. Also, availability of rapid serology tests will drive the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, lack of in vitro facilities is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global arthropod-borne viral infection testing market. Also, lack of awareness and limited availability of diagnostic testing procedures will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Bio-Rad, Copley Scientific, Acmas Technologie, Fluke Biomedical, Datrend System, Agilent Technologies, Ahlborn, AESKU.GROUP, and BioMed

Market Taxonomy

By Test Type

ELIASA-based Tests

RT-PCR based Test

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

