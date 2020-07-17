Gelcoat Market Strategic Insights and key Business Influencing Factors | Major Players – Euroresins, GRM, HK Research Corporation, Interplastic Corporation, Leader Compsite Comp. Ltd.

Gelcoat Market is highly used in providing protective covering from weather and environmental impact. It helps in providing UV stability and giving aesthetic appearance. Now, gelcoat is used for constructing luxurious yachts and growing water projects. The major advancement in the gelcoat is that it is now have been used for packaging foodstuffs and home décor.

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Gelcoat Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in Asia-Pacific Gelcoat Market are AKZO NOBEL N.V., ASHLAND, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., 3M, SIKA AG, AEKYUNG CHEMICAL Co., Ltd, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., AOC, LLC, BÜFA GmbH & Co. KG, Changzhou Huake Polymers Co., Ltd., DE USSEL COATINGS BV, DUGALAK Ltd., Eternal Synthetic Resins (Changshu) Co.Ltd., Euroresins, GRM, HK Research Corporation, Interplastic Corporation, Leader Compsite Comp.,Ltd, Mäder, NANO4LIFE EUROPE L.P., Polynt, Resoltech, Scott Bader Company Ltd.,TURKUAZ POLYESTER.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Scott Bader launched two new products at JEC World 2019. The products are Crestafire intumescent FST system, and Crestapol 1270 which is a new high quality urethane acrylate resin for SMC and BMC. This will help the company to make its strong presence in the resin market.

In February 2018, Euroresins Spain and Bufa announced the launch of their first gelcoat of conductive moulds. The company is constantly adding new products to diversify its network of sales by catering more customers.

In 2019, NANO4LIFE EUROPE L.P launched its new generation in surface nano-coating anti-bacterial / hygiene series – NANO4-HYGIENE LIFE. It will help the company in gaining good share in preference as well as in sales.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Gelcoat Market

Asia-Pacific gelcoat market is segmented into four notable segments which are type, resin, application method and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard gelcoat and specialty gelcoat.

On the basis of resin, the market is segmented into polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy and others.

On the basis of application method, the market is segmented into spray, brush & roller.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, marine, building and construction, wind energy and others.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation.

Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

