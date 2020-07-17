Centrifugal Fan Market Assessment, Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players – Analysis Report to 2027

Centrifugal fan is the type of mechanical device which used for the moving air other gases in a direction at an angle to the incoming fluid. The pressure of an incoming air raised by a fan wheel a series of blades mounted on circular hub. They are classified into various types such as Forward, Backward, and others.

Increase in demand for centrifugal fans in construction sector is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global centrifugal fan market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements will have the positive impact on market growth. Also, rise in product launch activities by key players will fuel the market growth. For instance, in June 2019, Rosenberg had launched new energy saving EC centrifugal fan in scroll casing. It is specially designed for high efficiency centrifugal air movement. This is available in two sizes such as 250mm, and 280mm.

However, supply shortage of electric appliances including centrifugal fans is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global centrifugal fan market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Greenheck Fan, Twin City Fan, Air Systems Components, FläktGroup, Rosenberg, New York Blower, Johnson Controls, Loren Cook, and Howden

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Backward

Forward

Others

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

