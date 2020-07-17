Automotive Parts Packaging market Key Development the COVID-19

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Parts Packaging market is accounted for $1.37 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.28 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The rising contribution of electronic and electrical tools in the automobile sector, growing command for protective packaging is some of the key factors which are driving the market growth. However, the deficiency of universal regulation for automotive parts packaging is restraining the market growth.

The packaging is mainly a scheme for shielding and corralling a product as of any type of injuring. It plays an incredibly significant task in the sterile managing as well as secure storage of manufactured goods. Additionally, it also offers security from ecological aspects such as moisture, dust, and wind. Apart from shielding the product, packaging also ropes in marketing the product to customers.

Based on Component, the electrical segment is rising at a hasty speed in automotive parts packaging. Electrical components for automobile are significant and delicate part and consequently need careful packaging approach. A huge amount of components within a current day means of transport are associated electrically.

By Geography, China is possible to be the major automotive segment in the globe, as well as the main rising market as compared to the previous major region. Although an enormous amount of automotive parts packaging providers are already familiar and well identified in the other region, however, the current packaging solutions at an efficient and aggressive price, therefore, some universal leaders of automotive parts packaging segment contain a chance and vision to obtain into the China automotive sector and rise by it.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Parts Packaging Market include Sealed Air Corporation, Victory Packaging L.P., The Nefab Group, Sunbelt Paper & Packaging Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Signode India Ltd., Schoeller Allibert Services B.V., Primex Design & Fabrication Corporation, Pratt Industries, Inc., Pacific Packaging Products, Inc., Monoflo International, Inc., Mondi Group Plc, Loscam Australia Pty Ltd., Knauf Industries, Jit Packaging Inc., Encase Ltd., Ds Smith Plc, Deufol Se, and CMTP Packaging Pty Ltd.

Product Types Covered:

• Trays

• Pallets

• Folding Cartons

• Crates

• Corrugated Products

• Bulk Containers & Cases

• Bags & Pouches

• Protective Packaging

Packaging Types Covered:

• Disposable

• Reusable

Component Types Covered:

• Underbody Components

• Lighting Components

• Engine Components

• Electrical Components

• Cooling System

• Battery

• Automotive Filter

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

