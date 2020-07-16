Metal Pipes Market Size, Share and Manufacture Development Analysis by 2019-2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Metal Pipes Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2023.

Market Highlights:

The global metal pipes market continues to benefit from the growth of sub-markets. Metal pipes have a huge market as they find a host of industrial application. According to the data released by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Metal Pipes Market is set to demonstrate 4% CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The market is projected to touch a valuation of USD 70 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

The global demand for metal pipes has increased significantly owing to increased construction new pipelines, which include oil & gas pipelines, replacement of old and obsolete pipeline across industries, water & wastewater, etc.

The Covid-19 Impact On Metal Pipes Market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 4%, and its value is expected to reach around USD 70 billion during the forecast period.

Adoption of metal pipes, especially stainless-steel pipes has increased in end-use industries. These pipes are sustainable, durable, reliable and easy to install and maintain. Some of the popular metals that are used for making pipes include copper and ductile iron. Industries such as chemical and oil and gas are will continue to post a strong demand for metal pipes in the forthcoming years.

Key Players

Some of the players include ArcelorMIttal S.A. (Luxembourg), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France), Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (US), Northwest Pipe Company (US), Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company (Saudi Arabia), Muller Industries, Inc. (US), Narsk Hydro ASA (US), Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals (Japan), TMK Group (Russia), and Tenaris SA (Luxembourg).

Segments:

This study provides an overview of the global metal pipes market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Metal Pipes market by material, by diameter by end-use, and by region.

By Material

Steel

Ductile Iron

Copper

Others

By Diameter

Up to 15 inches

Above 15 inches

By End-use

Oil & gas

Water & wastewater

Power

HVAC & electrical

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis:

Regions covered in the report include Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America and South America. In terms of value, North America currently holds the pole position and this trend is expected to continue throughout the assessment period. The North America metal pipes market is led by the US, which will continue to present attractive growth opportunities to market players throughout the forecast period.

Asis Pacific has also emerged as an attractive market for metal pipes over time. Rapid urbanization and infrastructural development are among the major macroeconomic factors that have bolstered the prospects of metal pipe market in APAC. Moreover, local policy makers are emphasising on solutions to tackle issues such as fresh water crisis. As a result, water plants have mushroomed in many APAC countries.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Covid-19 Impact On Metal Pipes Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Metal Pipes Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Metal Pipes Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Metal Pipes Market Forecast

