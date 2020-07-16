Global Oleochemicals Market (2019-2024)

Autumn Market Research projects that the global market for oleochemicals is estimated reach $35.7

billion by 2024, in terms of value, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The market is driven by advantages offered by oleochemicals over petrochemicals such as their

production through renewable resources and higher biodegradability, unlike latter which is obtained

from polluting, non-renewable and exhaustible petroleum, especially as lubricants, polymers, and

surfactants.

Fatty acids, fatty alcohols, glycerol, fatty amines, and fatty methyl esters are the major types of

oleochemicals used across various end-use industries. Fatty acids accounted for majority share of

oleochemicals market demand in 2018, in terms of value. Fatty acids are most commonly used in

surfactants for soaps and detergents; in grease and lubricants; rubber; paper; and personal care

ingredients.

The study outlines the market structure and offers in-depth analysis of the oleochemicals market by

product types (Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols, Glycerol, Fatty Amines, Fatty Methyl Esters),

applications in various end-use industries (Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals, Lubricants and

Greases, Soaps and Detergents, Intermediates, Polymers, Food and Beverages, and Others), and

regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and ROW). The study also provides

the competitive landscape of the market, along with economic, industry- and region-specific, and

technological trends driving the oleochemicals market over the forecast period.