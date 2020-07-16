Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market Research Report on Industrial Growthm Share, Trends and Size Analysis Till 2025

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market Research Report: Information by Product (Sevoflurane, Isoflurane, Desflurane), Application (Induction, Maintenance) and Region – Global Forecast till 2025

Market Highlights

The global inhalation anesthesia market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market held a valuation of USD 1.12 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

The increasing cases of surgical procedures and the growing older population are the key factors driving the inhalation anesthesia market. As per the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, nearly 92.1 million adults were dealing with at least one type of cardiovascular disease, which eventually increases the cases of surgical procedures.

Various other factors such as the advancements in inhalation anesthesia, increasing geriatric population, untapped emerging markets, rise in regulatory approvals, and increasing surgical procedures are also expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, the increasing concern about greenhouse gas emissions can hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global inhalation anesthesia market is segmented based on product, application, and region.

The global market for inhalation anesthesia, by product, is segmented into sevoflurane, isoflurane, and desflurane.

Based on application, the market is segmented into induction and maintenance.

Sevoflurane led the market in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period.

The large share is due to its wide usage in anesthesia induction owing to its therapeutic advantages and low cost.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global inhalation anesthesia market are Halocarbon Products Corporation, Baxter, Hikima Pharmaceuticals plc., Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Limited, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, AbbVie Inc., and others.

Regional Analysis

In the current scope of the study, the segments mentioned above are covered into the four global regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and African region.

The inhalation anesthesia market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European inhalation anesthesia market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The inhalation anesthesia market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The inhalation anesthesia market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

