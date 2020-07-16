Global Home Decor Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2020, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Introduction

Future Market Insights delivers yet another unbiased, comprehensive and insightful report titled ‘Home Décor Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2022)’. In this report, the global home décor market is explored in vast detail, and the market dynamics of the global home décor market have been covered comprehensively, explaining to the report readers the drivers, restraints and trends operating in this highly competitive market. Also, analysis of the data over different parameters has been done in order to arrive at market numbers concerning the global home décor market. In addition, the competition landscape of the global home décor market is also covered in this report, giving valuable information about the key companies operating in the global home décor market.

Report Structure

In the first part of the report, the executive summary and the introduction are stated. The executive summary gives a summary of the global home décor market and gives the pertinent market numbers that are most significant, which include the historical CAGR growth from 2012 till 2016 and the forecasted CAGR from the year 2017 till the end of the forecast period in the year 2022. Information about lucrative markets from the point of view of leading revenue share and highest CAGR are also given in the executive summary.

In the introduction section, home décor is defined in detail so that the report readers are clear about the scope of this market.

The next section of the report gives information on the key dynamics of the home décor market. Key points covered in this section include the global economy, fiscal stimulus and bottom line of enterprises.

In the subsequent section of the report, information is given on the cost structure analysis and pricing analysis of the global home décor market. Information is also given on raw material sourcing strategy and analysis and innovations in products. An analysis on the market presence of key participants (intensity map) is also offered in this section.

Market Segmentation

The next part of the report consists of the global home décor market analysis and forecast by product type, distribution channel, application and region. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of year-on-year growth comparison, market share comparison and revenue comparison. The global home décor market is also analysed across key regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Competition Landscape

The last section of the report contains the competition landscape, where leading market players operating in the global home décor market are profiled in detail. This information is in the form of company overview, product overview, key financials and key developments pertaining to that particular company. The competition landscape also features the SWOT analysis of the selected companies, which gives the report readers information about the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and the threats that such companies operating in the global home décor market are facing. The competition landscape is an invaluable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global home décor market and how they implement their strategies and vision to stay in the pole position in this highly competitive market.

Research Methodology

The report on the global home décor market is backed by an exhaustive research methodology that relies on both primary and secondary research to gain all the necessary insights into the global home décor market. This report is validated several times by the team of diverse, expert analysts of Future Market Insights using proprietary tools so that it can be used as an authoritative source by the esteemed clients of Future Market Insights.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Home Furniture

Rugs

Bath Textiles

Bed Textiles

Kitchen and Dining Textiles

Tiles

Wood & Laminate Flooring

Vinyl & Rubber Flooring

Lighting

Other Products

Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Direct to Consumer

Manufacturer Stores

E-commerce Stores

Discount stores

Rental Stores

Club Stores

DIY Stores

Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Other Applications

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

