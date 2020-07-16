Global Food Robotics Market-Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2026

Our latest research report entitled Food Robotics Market (by type (articulated, cartesian, SCARA, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others), payload (low, medium, and high), application (palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Food Robotics.

Rising Demand for Packaging & Re-Packaging in Food Production is Anticipated to Augment the Demand

Food robotics comprises of automated machines to perform monotonous, heavy, and repetitive tasks professionally, in the food & beverage manufacturing industry. These robots are constructed with the aim to replace or support manual efforts, to decrease the time & energy consumed, and eradicate errors during primary and secondary food processing. The food robots are used to perform tasks, for instance, palletizing, packaging, re-packaging, splitting, cutting, mixing, picking, and placing food & beverage products.

Additionally, the current concern over the spread of coronavirus is also expected to have a positive impact on the food robotics market. The novel coronavirus has expanded enthusiasm for robots in the food industry. These advances can help manage enormous staffing deficiencies in the food sector and supply chains along with the requirement for “social distancing”.

The factors such as cumulative food safety regulations and the rising demand for packaging & re-packaging in food production are anticipated to augment the demand for food robotics, internationally. Moreover, snowballing instances of food contamination through human contact have encouraged manufacturers to employ industrial robots in the food & beverage manufacturing procedures.

With the accumulative functionality of robots, further industries such as the food processing industry are adopting automation with low payload robots. Segments such as dairy and bakery in the food & beverage industry are minimizing human contact in the production procedure in order to fulfill health authority standards. There is an opportunity for the food robotics market to grow with the upsurge in the functionality of robots comprises packaging, repackaging, and palletizing.

On the other hand, the limited skilled workforce is the major limiting factor for the food robotics market. The current trend of automation in the food industry has witnessed the development of novel technologies that are proficient in providing end-to-end automation for the production of certain processed foods.

North America Region is expected to Hold the Largest Share

Among the geographies, North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the global food robotics market as countries such as the U.S. and Canada are the front-runners of the adoption of new technology. Further, the increasing number of prominent manufacturers and the presence of well-established infrastructure facilities are the prime growth drivers of the food robotics market in the North American region.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for food robotics over the projection period, as the consumer demands for ready-to-eat products have augmented rapidly in the last decade. The key Asia Pacific markets are Japan, China, India, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

Report on the Global Food Robotics Market Covers Segments such as Type, Payload, and Application

On the basis of type, the sub-markets include articulated, cartesian, SCARA, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, the sub-markets include low, medium, and high. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Incorporate, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, and Universal Robotics A/S.

