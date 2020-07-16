Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players | Huntsman International LLC., KANEKA CORPORATION.

Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Fire resistant fabrics are treated fibers which resists flame. These are the material which with flame resistance which ae constructed into chemical structure that can self-extinguish when removed from ignition source such fabrics consist of high level of protection, when an individual is exposed to arc flashes or direct flame. Fire resistant fabrics are used in various industries such as transport industry, construction of railways, automotive sector and in aerospace industries.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand in end-user industries such as transport and aerospace industries which is driving the market growth

Rising need for fire resistant fabrics in home and commercial furnishing is a driver for this market

Strict rules and regulation regarding fire safety at workplace is driving the market growth Increasing demand of developing an array of new variants from such fabrics assuring paramount performance and characteristics is boosting the market growth

Scope of the Fire Resistant FabricsMarket

Current and future of Fire Resistant FabricsMarket outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market By Type (Inherent Fire-Resistant Fabrics, Polyimide (PI), Polyamide, Aramid, Polybenzimidazole(PBI), Modacrylic, Treated Fire-Resistant Fabrics, Fire-Resistant Nylon- 6,6,Fire-Resistant Polyester, Fire-Resistant Cotton, Fire-Resistant Viscose), Application (Non-Apparel, Household & Industrial, Apparel, Protective Clothing, Interior Fabric for Transportation), End User (Defense & Public Safety Services, Firefighting & Law Enforcement, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Construction & Manufacturing, Home Furnishing, Chemicals, Mining, Other Industries), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global fire resistant fabrics market are DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman International LLC., KANEKA CORPORATION, TenCate Fabrics, Milliken & Company, The Mount Vernon Company, SSMInd, Inc., Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Delcotex, Glen Raven, Inc., LENZING AG, Newtex Industries, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Charles Parsons, Solvay, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Turning Star Inc and others

Key Pointers Covered in the Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Trends and Forecast to 2026

Fire Resistant FabricsMarket New Sales Volumes Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Replacement Sales Volumes Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Installed Base Fire Resistant FabricsMarket By Brands Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Size Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Procedure Volumes Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Product Price Analysis Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Healthcare Outcomes Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Cost of Care Analysis Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Regulatory Framework and Changes Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Shares in Different Regions Recent Developments for Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Competitors Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Upcoming Applications Fire Resistant FabricsMarket Innovators Study



