Fiber Cement Board Market 2019 Global Trends, Sales revenue, Segmentation and Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Fiber Cement Board Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Overview

The Global Fiber Cement Board Market, according to a report by Market Research Future (MRFR), is slated to cross a market valuation of USD 2,263.0 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4% over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

There are several influential factors driving the growth of the market over the review period. For instance, easy installation and utility in residential and non-residential construction of the Fiber Cement Board Market are fueling market growth. Its excellent characteristics, such as High resilience structural integrity, and Excellent applicability in moisture-rich environments in comparison with the alternatives, is also likely to drive its demand, and consequently, the market growth. Moreover, the growth of the global construction industry is also expected to contribute substantially towards Fiber Cement Board Market growth over the assessment period. Additionally, the Supporting government regulations and initiatives for the usage of fiber cement board over alternatives is also driving the demand.

On the other hand, the application of fiber cement board is restricted due to their narrowness. It is challenging to make fiber cement boards thick as it increases their brittleness. Moreover, the environmental impact of manufacturing fiber cement boards is also expected to hamper the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Key Players

Some of the leading market players in the global Fiber Cement Board Market are James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland), Alpha Roofing Industries, LLC (US), Allura (US), Cembrit Holding A/S (Denmark), Shandong Cement (China), Etex Group NV (Belgium), CSR Limited (Australia), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), American Fiber Cement Corporation (US), Nichiha (Japan), and GAF (US).

Segments:

The fiber cement board market has been segmented on the basis of raw material, type, and application.

By Raw Material, the market has been segmented into Portland cement, fiber cement boards, and silica fiber boards.

By Type, Fiber cement boards can be segmented based on their density, as low density, medium density, and high density.

By Application, Fiber cement boards are used widely in residential and non-residential applications.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is a significant regional market for fiber cement boards. A large construction industry and an emphasis on quality residential housing are expected to drive market growth in the region. Fiber cement boards are mostly preferred due to their unparalleled qualities at affordable rates in the US and Canada.

Europe is the largest market for fiber cement board. Government support and availability of fiber cement boards created in an environmentally friendly manner, along with a large European construction industry, are driving the regional market growth. Also, the use of fiber cement board is rising in Germany due to its excellent qualities, affordable pricing, and low maintenance costs. Weather takes a toll on structures in Germany and this can be easily offset by using fiber cement boards for the outer façade. These boards also offer structural integrity.

The presence of a large construction industry and high production of cement in Asia-Pacific are driving market growth. However, the use of substitutes for fiber cement board is also high due to the lower costs.

