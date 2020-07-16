Curcumin Market is Booming Market to Grow at Healthy CAGR forecast by 2026

Global Curcumin market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Turmeric includes curcumin, which is a substance with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant characteristics. Most studies have used standardized turmeric extracts to include big quantities of curcumin.

Curcumin boosts BDNF brain hormone concentrations, which improves the development of fresh neurons and fights multiple procedures of degeneration in human brain. Curcumin has positive impacts on a number of variables that are known to play a vital role in heart disease. It enhances the endothelium function and is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agent.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Curcumin market are Biomaxls.com, Synthite Industries Ltd, BioThrive Sciences, Konark Herbals & Health Care, Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd, SVagrofood, STAR HI HERBS, NOW Foods, Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd., Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., Sabinsa, Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, Wacker Chemie AG, Konark Herbals & Health Care, HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS PVT. LTD among others.

Segmentation: Global Curcumin Market

By Nature (Organic Curcumin, Conventional Curcumin)

(Organic Curcumin, Conventional Curcumin) By Form (Powder, Liquid)

(Powder, Liquid) By Application (Heart Health, Brain Health, Stress/Anxiety Relief, Anti-inflammation, Antioxidant, Flavorant & Colorant)

(Heart Health, Brain Health, Stress/Anxiety Relief, Anti-inflammation, Antioxidant, Flavorant & Colorant) By End Use (Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Herbal & Medicinal Products, Cosmetics),

(Dietary Supplements, Food Products, Herbal & Medicinal Products, Cosmetics), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis

Global Curcumin market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Curcumin market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Rise in consumer awareness of curcumin's health advantages is driving the market growth

Clinical use of the extract of curcumin will helps to propel the market growth

Increasing penetration of product in the European market fuels the market growth

Growing application scope in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry is likely to spur the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of cheaper synthetic food products is restraining the market growth

Formulation difficulties in products based on curcumin is likely to hinder the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

