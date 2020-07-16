Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market by Trends, Dynamic Innovation in Technology Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Research Report Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2025.

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently released research report, asserts that the global autoclaved aerated concrete market 2020 is booming and expected to grow exponentially over the review period, reaching a substantial market valuation more than 7.2 Billion recorded in 2018, and a healthy 6.30% CAGR in the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

The Market has been observing significant growth in the past few years. The flourishing construction sector is stimulating the demand for autoclaved aerated concretes. The growing investment for construction and the growing urbanization are the prime factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete industry.

The global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The higher market demand is attributed to the rapid growth in non-residential construction and rise in infrastructure activities.

Competitive Landscape

The major market players operating in the Covid 19 Analysis on Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market as identified by MRFR are Biltech Building Elements Limited (India), Wehrhahn GmbH (Germany), Aircrete Europe B.V. (Netherlands), ACICO Industries (Kuwait), Masa Group (Germany), JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. (India), AERCON AAC (India), Xella Group (Germany), Broco Industries (Indonesia), and AERCON AAC (US).

Segmental Overview

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market based on product type, size, application and end-use. On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented as block, lintel, floor and roof panel, wall panel, cladding panel, tile and others. By size, the global market is segmented as small, medium and large. By application, the autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented as construction materials, road construction, roof insulation, bridge sub-structure, void filling and others. By end use, the global market has been segmented as residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure. The commercial segment is further segmented as office spaces, recreational spaces and others. The Industrial segmented is further categorized as manufacturing facilities, warehouse facilities and others. Based on Infrastructure, the market is segmented as road curbs, bridges, ports, and others.

Regional Overview

The geographical overview of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market has been conducted in four major regions, including North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (the Middle East and Africa, Latin America). North America is slated to hold third-largest share, the demand in the North America region is primarily driven by the construction sector. The US holds the leading market share and is projected to be the fastest-growing market in North America. The high demand is credited to the recent development in commercial and residential construction.

Europe region led the global autoclaved aerated concrete market in terms of value owing to the increasing application of autoclaved aerated concrete as the building material in this region. As per the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), the construction sector in Europe is rising with a 2% growth rate and estimated to follow this growth trend in the coming years. The major market players of autoclaved aerated concrete are Germany, Poland, and the U.K.

Asia-Pacific is set to observe the highest growth rate in the global market for autoclaved aerated concrete due to the swift urbanization in India, China,and other developing economies in the region. The presence of leading market players coupled with the growing construction industry has led to a high demand for autoclaved aerated concretes in Asia-Pacific.

The autoclaved aerated concrete market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to witness high growth over the assessment period due to the growth of infrastructure and the increasing investment in road construction. Saudi Arabia holds the principal market share in the MEA. South America shows a gradual growth rate owing to the rise in the number of bridge construction projects.

